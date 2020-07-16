Mu-tini Hour: RE:Plays

Friday: Theater Mu’s livestreamed Mu-tini Hour pairs playwrights from the Black and Asian communities to confront social issues in the wake of George Floyd’s death. It features three brand-new plays, including a science-fiction piece by Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay and Harry Waters Jr. called “Life Sounds,” as well as a piece co-written by Alayna Barnes and Katie Ka Vang, and another by Ifrah Mansour and Xiaolu Wang. (7-8:30 p.m. Fri. Free, theater­mu.org/mutini-hour.) Sheila Regan

Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest

Saturday: It won’t be the usual daylong, multistage, sweaty marathon, but the 10th annual RRDB will offer a nice sampling of the festival’s potent mix. Prerecorded performances of R&B piano legend Cornbread Harris and TexaSotan Americana rocker Mary Cutrufello will precede a livestreamed set by Duluth’s pummeling blues howlers the Black-Eyed Snakes, led by Low’s Alan Sparhawk. (5-10 p.m. Sat. $10 via crowdcast.io or thehookmpls.com.) Chris Riemenschneider

Turn Turn Turn

Saturday: The Parkway Theater launches a livestreaming series with a new folk-rock trio. Featuring Adam Levy (the Honeydogs), Savannah Smith and Barb Brynstad, Turn Turn Turn dropped a well-crafted album, “Can’t Go Back,” last month. The summery, harmony-loving record filled with cold, hard truths evokes, at turns, the Byrds, the Beatles and the Mamas & the Papas. Brian Oake, former master of the airwaves, will interview the group. (8 p.m. Sat. $15, theparkwaytheater.com.) Jon Bream

MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Sam Militich. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

MINNEAPOLIS MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Trevor McSpadden. 5:30 p.m. today. Minneapolis Parks YouTube page.

VIRTUAL MUSIC TRIVIA: Host Brian Ward and Minnesota Orchestra musicians present trivia on classical and beyond. 7 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org/trivia.

JIM PELLINGER’S QUARANTINE CAFE: 8 p.m. today. Facebook

LIFE OUT LOUD: Buendia Productions’ virtual concert series with DJ Jota. 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

BILLY JOHNSON: Noon Sat. Facebook.

VOCALITY: 3 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

CONCERT FOR CUBA: Solidarity Committee on the Americas presents performances by Nachito Herrera and others. 7 p.m. Sat. Eventbrite.

FUNK N SPUDS: Virtual album release with the Immaculate Beings. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

TURN TURN TURN: 8 p.m. Sat. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.

HOOKSTREAM: Kind Country. 9 p.m. today; Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Virtual Festival with Cornbread Harris, Mary Cutrufello Band and Black-eyed Snakes. 5 p.m. Sat. $10; N4 and Lewiee Blaze present “Until We Are All Free.” 7 p.m. Thu. thehookmpls.com.

ROCK IT MAN VIRTUAL PIANO SHOW: 3 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

JONATHA BROOKE: 2 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

BLUES FEST LIVE: Everett Smithson Band. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/e/blues-fest-live-2.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

DAN ISRAEL: 6 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

MARTIN DEVANEY: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Laura Caviani. 5:30 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

ARBEIT OPERA THEATRE: “We Out: Voicing Our Truth, a virtual opera. 7 p.m. Thu. Free, suggested $15 donation. arbeitoperatheatre.org.

HIP @ HOME: Twin Cities Early Music’s live performances recorded or streamed from performers’ homes and locations without audiences. tcearlymusic.org.

ARTS

MU-TINI HOUR: Theater Mu presents works by pairs of Black and Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

MYSTERY ON THE MISSISSIPPI: A virtual interactive performance. 7 p.m. today. Eventbrite.

UBHA VINOD VIRTUAL STAND-UP COMEDY COMPETITION: Hosted by Marathi Association of Minnesota. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

THE MYSTERIOUS OLD RADIO LISTENING SOCIETY: 7:30 p.m. Mon. $15. parksquaretheatre.org.

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: McKnight artist resident Marcelino Puig-Pastrana presents a lecture on his work. 6 p.m. Tue. northernclaycenter.org.

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF MINNESOTA: “Candid Conversations,” a weekly online series on timely topics in choral music. 7 p.m. Wed. oratorio.org.

CREATIVIVITY TOGETHER: A dance, music, song and storytellng collaboration between the Kairos Alive and the Minnesota Orchestra. 10:30 a.m. Thu. kairosalive.org.

ARENA DANCES: Streaming of the 2016 performance of “Anthem.” 7 p.m. Thu. arena-dances.org.

OPEN DOORS GALA: Emma Norton hosts the virtual gala with music, silent and live auctions. 7 p.m. Thu. emmanorton.org/events.htm.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. 5 p.m. Thu. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: “We Are Not Disposable,” virtual exhibition by artists responding to perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

KATHA DANCE THEATRE: “Kala Darshan,” an online Indian dance and music festival. Ends July 28. $5-$25. Facebook.

LANDMARK CENTER: “Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center,” virtual exhibit. Ends Aug. 31. landmarkcenter.org.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. “We the People: Required Reading,” films with themes of systemic inequality. A virtual screening of “Strong Island” with a community conversation 7 p.m. Mon. mspfilm.org.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “Nothing Is Something.” Ends July 31. openeyetheatre.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. theparkwaytheater.com.

RIVERVIEW THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. riverviewtheater.com.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

VIRTUAL EAGAN ART FESTIVAL: Online slide show of festival artists with links to their web platforms to browse and purchase artwork. Ends July 31. eaganartfestival.org.

FAMILY

BELL MUSEUM LIVE: Magical Moth week with entomologist Heather Cummins. 9 a.m. today; Conversation With a Curator: Ya Yang. 4 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

SINGABLE STORYTIME: Hosted by Twin Cities Music Therapy Services. 10:30 a.m. today. Facebook.

DAKOTA COUNTY LIBRARY: Music time with Miss Rose and puppets. Noon today. Facebook.

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live storytimes. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

HOPKINS RASPBERRY FESTIVAL: The festival goes virtual with historical exhibits, online fireworks, online performances and more. Today-Sun. raspberrycapital.com.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PRIDE VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: Family entertainment with local musicians and drag storytellers. 1-3 p.m. Sat. columbiaheightspride.com.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual escape room. Daily; Schiffelly Puppets. Mon.-Fri.; Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Mon. & Wed., 6:30 p.m. Mon., Wed. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family storytime. 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Mental Health Monday for teens, new activities posted each week. Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Art with Z, instructional art videos for teens posted every Friday. Facebook and sppl.org.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Storytime and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

BOOKS

BUTTON POETRY LIVE: QUARANTINE EDITION: With Zach Goldberg, Daniel Garcia, Ry Irene and others. 7 p.m. Sun. bit.ly/buttonquarantinelive0719.

GEOFF HERBACH: “Cracking the Bell.” 7 p.m. Tue. YouTube.

CHRISTOPHER G. BREMICKER: “Song for My Baby and Other Stories.” 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.

THE MOTH VIRTUAL STORYSLAM: TWIN CITIES: 7:15 p.m. Wed. themoth.org.

PAUL STAROBIN: “A Most Wicked Conspiracy.” 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.

MINNESOTA CENTER FOR BOOK ARTS: Pulp painting live demonstration. 6 p.m. Wed.; virtual talk about the making of 18th-century Hebrew books. 7 p.m. Thu. mnbookarts.org.

LARRY WATSON: “The Lives of Edie Pritchard.” 7 p.m. Thu. supporthclib.org/larry-watson.