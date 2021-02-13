This Weekend is Peak Winter Nationwide

Coldest Day of the Year on Sunday?

"This Sunday is forecast to be the first Valentine's Day since 1923 with a sub-zero high temperature. One of the models we use is trying to send us some love."

Coldest Valentine's Day at MSP?

Sunday will be a very cold day with subzero highs likely across much of the region, including the Twin Cities. If the current forecast holds, this will likely be the coldest Valentine's Day on record at MSP, surpassing the -5F record cold high set in 1920.

20 Coldest Valentine's Day Highs at MSP

Here's a look at the 20 coldest high temps recorded at MSP on Valentines day. Note that there have only been 2 subzero highs on record and this Sunday could be the 3rd. If the current forecast holds of -6F, this will be the coldest Valentine's Day at MSP on record!

Coldest Air of the Season This Weekend

The core of the Arctic air will settle south of the international border this weekend with Minneapolis seeing the coldest air of the season on Sunday. Note that the frigid air will slide all the way south to Texas and the Gulf Coast States, where an historic winter storm is expected to develop this weekend and early next week.

Active Advisory Map

Take a look at the National Advisory Map from Friday. Note that there were winter weather headlines from coast to coast and from the Canadian border to the Gulf Coast. You don't see advisory maps quite as busy as this... From extreme cold, to heavy snow, icing and even flooding rains, most folks around the nation will be dealing with some type of extreme weather over the next several days.

Historic Winter Storm in the South

"HISTORIC WINTER STORM POISED TO IMPACT THE DALLAS / FT. WORTH REGION SUNDAY AND MONDAY... Impacts will begin as early as Saturday morning with patchy freezing drizzle developing late tonight into Saturday morning, which will lead to a light glaze of ice in some locations. After a brief break in precipitation on Saturday, conditions will begin to deteriorate late Saturday evening, with precipitation transitioning from a sleet and freezing rain mix to all snow by Sunday. The heaviest snow can be expected on Sunday and Monday. High winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow with wind chills falling to below zero by late Sunday. Snow will come to an end during the day Monday, but extremely cold temperatures will persist through mid-week. The heavy snow and forecast long duration of extremely cold temperatures will likely lead to major stress on the region`s infrastructure as well as crippling travel for several days."

Snowfall Potential Through Midday Monday

Heavy snow will fall across parts of the Central and Southern Plains with several inches of plowable amounts. This will be a significant storm that will cause significant travel impacts for many in the Deep South through early next week.

Icing Potential Through PM Monday

There will also be heavy icing potential across the Gulf Coast States and even along the coast. This will be a pretty rare event with winter weather headlines being posted as far south as the Gulf Coast.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended weather outlook for Minneapolis through the middle part of next week. Note that temperatures will stay VERY chilly with readings running nearly -20F to -35F below average. This will be the longest and coldest stretch of winter. It does appear that there will be some improvement as into the 2nd half of the month. Highs in the teens late next week could feel quite amazing after being so cold for so long.

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Saturday. It'll be another cold day with highs struggling to get above 0F by the afternoon. Northwesterly winds at 5-10mph will keep wind chill values in the subzero range all day.

Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis

The meteograms for Minneapolis on Saturday show very cold conditions through the day with feels like temps staying in the teens below zero. The actual air temperature may climb to near 0F, but the NW wind of 10mph to 15mph through the day will make it feel even colder.

Saturday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Saturday, which shows temperatures running well below average. In fact, many locations will be nearly -25F to -23F below normal with some folks across northern MN staying below zero.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the 3rd week of February. Note that temperature readings will still be running well below average through early next week. The good news is that the deep freeze looks to ease late next week with highs approaching the freezing mark by next weekend!

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook suggests warmer than average temperatures returning to the Upper Midwest by the last week of February.

This Weekend is Peak Winter Nationwide

By Paul Douglas

One of these years we should take a stretch of I-94 and install in-road charging coils to power electric vehicles. While you're at it, include heating coils - all powered by (free) solar power and energy storage (big batteries). Charge a toll for the privilege of charging vehicles on ice-free roads. Would someone invent that please?

The horrific 100-vehicle crash that killed 6 people in Fort Worth was a reminder of the perils of glaze ice. I don't care what you're driving or how good your tires are; nothing helps with ice.

As much as we gripe about snow removal, we are light years ahead of most other states. While we submit to arctic forces beyond our control into Monday, the main storm track will detour well to our south. Parts of Oklahoma may pick up 20" of snow, with 6" in Dallas, even an inch in Houston. Hilly Seattle may see 4-8" of slushy goodness. Misery loves company? Yep.

A subzero weekend gives way to a mild Pacific breeze by next weekend. I see a run of 30s the last week of February. Eureka!

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY:Feeling bitter right now.Winds: NW 5-10. High: 0.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and col. Feels Like -35F. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: -16.

SUNDAY:Coldest day of Winter? Winds: NW 10-15. High: -6.

MONDAY: Blue sky, less wind. Winds: NW 3-8. Wake-up: -18. High: -2.

TUESDAY: Numb and Number. Sunny skies. Winds: SE 3-8. Wake-up: -13. High: 8.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. The end is near. Winds: S 8-13. High: 11.

THURSDAY: Worst chill is over. Plenty of sunshine. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: -4. High: 18.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. I can feel my toes again. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 4. High: 24.

This Day in Weather History

February 13th

1872: A snowstorm buries Sibley County with 12 foot drifts. Many people perished in the storm.

1866: What may be Minnesota's 'Greatest Blizzard.' It lasted for three days and buried barns in drifts. Luckily, it began at night when many people were at home.

1838: In the days before Tower…at 2:00 am the mercury thermometer at Ft. Snelling freezes at 40 below. The actual temperature is unknown.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

February 13th

Average High: 28F(Record: 51F set in 1890)

Average Low: 12F (Record: -23Fset in 1905)

Record Rainfall: 0.60" set in 1915

Record Snowfall: 5.2" set in 1909

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 13th

Sunrise: 7:16am

Sunset: 5:39pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10hours & 22minutes

Daylight GAINEDsinceyesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 53seconds

Daylight GAINEDsince WinterSolstice (December 21st): ~ 1 hour & 36minutes

Moon Phase for February 13th at Midnight

2.5 Days Since New Moon

National High Temps Saturday

Here's a look at weather conditions across the nation on Saturday, which shows temps running well below average across much of the nation. Interestingly, a number of these temps in the Central US will be record cold high temps for Saturday.

National Forecast Map For Saturday

The weather map on Saturday shows messy weather conditions across the southern tier of the nation. Areas of rain, snow and ice will be possible in many locations. By Sunday, a major winter storm will unfold across the Central & Southern US.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through Sunday, which shows very active weather across the nation. A powerful Pacific storm system will push through the Rockies and move into the Southern US with widespread heavy snow and ice. This could be a crippling storm system for some as winter weather in these parts is quite rare.

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

The precipitation potential over the next 7 days shows heavier precipitation in the Southeastern US with several inches of rain and flooding possible across the Southeastern US. Meanwhile, areas of heavier precipitation, including heavy snow in the Western Mountains will be possible.

7 Day Snowfall Potential

The extended ECMWF snowfall forecast shows heavy snow continuing in the high elevations in the Western US, while another round of heavy snow will be possible in the Southern US and into the Northeast.

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter@TNelsonWX