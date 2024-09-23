This week will be postcard perfect

This week is like living in a fall postcard, with sunshine and 70s spilling into early October. No big, sloppy storms or harsh Canadian smacks are brewing (yet), so enjoy the weather honeymoon while you can. Boating well into October again this year? Probably. But my gut is telling me a colder, snowier winter is probably inevitable. Payback for a wimpy winter last year. No El Niño to save us this time around.