This southwest Minnesota town is building a world-record nutcracker

When it’s finished, the nutcracker will stretch to roughly a five-story building and will look like a massive soldier spangled in red, white and blue. From its perch next to Walgrave’s rock shop, Those Blasted Things, it will greet drivers heading west on I-90. It will be made of polyurethane foam, coated in a tough-as-nails truck bed liner material, and supported by a spine made from a repurposed gas station pole.