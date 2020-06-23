Looking for a boutique that fits your style, budget and body? Look no further than Cake, in south Minneapolis.

What you’ll find: Fresh, trendy clothes, sizes XL and up. “Our customers are folks of all genders in their 20s and 30s who are looking for fun, affordable plus-size fashion that includes some basics and things that are a little more exciting or interesting in terms of style,” says owner Cat Polivoda. Brands include ASOS, Eloquii, ModCloth, Torrid and Melissa McCarthy.

What you won’t find: Stained, pilled, torn or stodgy items. Polivoda won’t stock culturally appropriative garments or any type of shapewear. “I like fashion, sure,” she says. “But what I really enjoy is having conversations with people about body positivity and fat liberation, and I learned [from my early years in business selling clothes online] that clothes are a great way into those conversations.”

Cat Polivoda is the owner of Cake Plus-Size Retail in Minneapolis.

An early trendsetter: In the winter of 2014, Polivoda started selling some of her clothes through social media. “This was before Poshmark or anything like that,” she says. She knew she was onto something when she quickly sold out and had to go thrifting for more. “I had an eye for good pieces,” she says. In 2017, after a Kickstarter campaign and a class at WomenVenture, she launched her brick-and-mortar in south Minneapolis.

Get the goods: Cake Plus-Size Retail is located at 5155 Bloomington Av. S., Minneapolis. “People love the opportunity to be in store and try things on and have such a selection,” says Polivoda, who estimates that the store has between 800 and 1,000 garments on any given day. They also sell through Instagram and ship across the United States. If local customers see something they want on Instagram, they can direct message the shop and arrange a pickup.