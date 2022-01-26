Another series about Minnesota youth hockey is in the works.

DeVide Pictures, a company partly owned by "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia, has sold a script to NBC called "Hometown Saints." According to the Hollywood Reporter, the proposed series would revolve around a retired NHL player who reluctantly agrees to return to his home state of Minnesota to coach a girls' high school hockey team. Ventimiglia is not currently attached to star.

Grainne Godfree ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Derek Elliott ("Scoob!") are on board as writers.

The plot is somewhat similar to that of the Disney Plus hit "Big Shots," in which John Stamos plays a disgraced college coach and ends up with a high school girls' basketball team.

If "Saints" makes the air, it would be the second recent series set on Minnesota ice.

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," which also airs on Disney Plus, will return without its signature star. Emilio Estevez, who starred in the feature films as well as the first season of the TV series, told Deadline he is no longer with the show due to a contract dispute and creative differences.

He will be replaced by North Dakota native Josh Duhamel, best known for NBC's "Las Vegas."

According to Deadline, Duhamel will play NHL player-turned-coach Gavin Cole who runs a summer hockey institute. Estevez's character, Gordon Bombay, is being written out of the series. No premiere date has been announced.