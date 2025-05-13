This asparagus recipe will become your new favorite finger food

Spring is asparagus season, and it’s finally here.
I’ve been toting bundles of those brilliant green and violet stalks home from farmers markets — some skinny as pencils, others thick as my thumb. Let’s be clear, there is no difference in flavor, nutrients or maturity between the thin and the thick stalks, just cooking time.
Find fresh, local asparagus with tightly closed tips at our farmers markets and co-ops. The white asparagus you see, which is favored in Europe, is grown under mulch and doesn’t develop chlorophyll. This explains why the darker-colored stalks are especially nutritious. Rich in prebiotic fiber (it feeds beneficial gut bacteria), loaded with antioxidants and a great source of vitamin K, fresh asparagus bolsters our winter-weary systems and brightens our plates.
To prepare asparagus, snap off and discard the toughest part of the stalk. Then store the stalks like cut flowers in a glass of water and tent with a plastic bag before storing in the fridge. Or, wrap the ends in a damp paper towel, then bag, and place in the refrigerator’s crisper. Enjoy them within a few days.
While opinions differ on asparagus etiquette, let’s agree that cooking should be simple and showcase that grassy-sweet flavor — steam, roast, sauté, broil, but don’t drown them in sauce. My grandmother, though excessively formal, served blanched asparagus on a white linen napkin. We’d pluck them with our fingers to dip in a pretty dish of melted butter.
I’ve taken to wrapping the stalks in puff pastry to roast in the oven. The tips crisp up while the stalks cook in their flaky jackets. A fabulous appetizer, these can be prepped ahead and stored, uncovered, in the fridge, then baked off to serve warm or at room temperature. Easy to serve, easy to eat — no fork needed.
Puff Pastry Asparagus
Serves 4 to 6, but is easily doubled.
Hosting a party? This recipe is easily doubled. Allow time for the pastry to thaw (either overnight in the refrigerator or 30 minutes on the counter). Serve these straight from the oven or with a mustard dipping sauce on the side. From Beth Dooley.