This asparagus recipe will become your new favorite finger food

Wrapped in puff pastry and served with a mustard dipping sauce, it’s a great make-ahead appetizer or snack.

By Beth Dooley

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 3:00PM
Puff Pastry Asparagus are portable pockets of spring. (Ashley Moyna Schwickert/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Spring is asparagus season, and it’s finally here.

I’ve been toting bundles of those brilliant green and violet stalks home from farmers markets — some skinny as pencils, others thick as my thumb. Let’s be clear, there is no difference in flavor, nutrients or maturity between the thin and the thick stalks, just cooking time.

Find fresh, local asparagus with tightly closed tips at our farmers markets and co-ops. The white asparagus you see, which is favored in Europe, is grown under mulch and doesn’t develop chlorophyll. This explains why the darker-colored stalks are especially nutritious. Rich in prebiotic fiber (it feeds beneficial gut bacteria), loaded with antioxidants and a great source of vitamin K, fresh asparagus bolsters our winter-weary systems and brightens our plates.

To prepare asparagus, snap off and discard the toughest part of the stalk. Then store the stalks like cut flowers in a glass of water and tent with a plastic bag before storing in the fridge. Or, wrap the ends in a damp paper towel, then bag, and place in the refrigerator’s crisper. Enjoy them within a few days.

While opinions differ on asparagus etiquette, let’s agree that cooking should be simple and showcase that grassy-sweet flavor — steam, roast, sauté, broil, but don’t drown them in sauce. My grandmother, though excessively formal, served blanched asparagus on a white linen napkin. We’d pluck them with our fingers to dip in a pretty dish of melted butter.

I’ve taken to wrapping the stalks in puff pastry to roast in the oven. The tips crisp up while the stalks cook in their flaky jackets. A fabulous appetizer, these can be prepped ahead and stored, uncovered, in the fridge, then baked off to serve warm or at room temperature. Easy to serve, easy to eat — no fork needed.

Puff Pastry Asparagus

Serves 4 to 6, but is easily doubled.

Hosting a party? This recipe is easily doubled. Allow time for the pastry to thaw (either overnight in the refrigerator or 30 minutes on the counter). Serve these straight from the oven or with a mustard dipping sauce on the side. From Beth Dooley.

  • 1 lb. asparagus, tough ends snapped off
    • 2 tbsp. butter, melted
      • Coarse salt
        • Freshly ground black pepper
          • Pinch red pepper flakes
            • 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (half of a 17.3-oz. box), thawed
              • 2 to 3 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
                • 1 tbsp. chopped parsley, for garnish

                  Directions

                  Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

                  Brush the stalks with the butter and lightly sprinkle with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Cut the pastry sheet into 2- to 3-inch strips. Depending on thickness, wrap 3 to 5 stalks in the pastry dough and set on the baking sheet. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and bake until the pastry is golden brown and the asparagus tips have darkened, about 13 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.

                  Mustard Dipping Sauce

                  Makes about ½ cup.

                  • ½ c. mayonnaise
                    • 2 tbsp. coarse Dijon mustard
                      • 1 tbsp. honey

                        Directions

                        In a small bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator.

                        Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.

