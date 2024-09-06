A 13-year-old boy died after he spent more than 30 minutes submerged in a New Hope apartment building pool, officials said.
Thirteen-year-old boy drowns in New Hope apartment building pool
He had been underwater for more than 30 minutes, officials said.
The incident occurred early Wednesday evening at the Parkridge Way Apartments in the 4300 block of N. Oregon Avenue, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said.
New Hope police arrived, saw the boy unresponsive and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency medical responders took the boy to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have yet to release his identity.
Bystanders found the boy in the pool, pulled him of the water and called 911, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance video showed the boy was alone in the pool area and entered the water on his own, the Sheriff’s Office said. The video also revealed that the boy was underwater for more than 30 minutes before 911 was called, the Sheriff’s Office added.