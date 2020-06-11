Federal authorities charged a third person Wednesday with arson in connection with fires set at a St. Paul health store during protests over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd.

McKenzy Ann Degidio Dunn, 19, of Rosemount, is accused of conspiracy to commit arson at the Great Health and Nutrition store at 1360 W. University Ave. on May 28. Dunn made her first court appearance Wednesday in St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn was recorded by security cameras while holding a bottle of flammable hand sanitizer, and Samuel Elliott Frey, 19, can be seen dousing a shelving unit with sanitizer and setting it ablaze. Dunn, Frey and Bailey Marie Baldus, also 19, have all been charged with conspiracy to set fire to the store.

Also Wednesday, Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesburg, Ill., was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of civil disorder, rioting, and arson in Minnesota during the aftermath of Floyd’s killing.

Rupert was charged in a complaint June 1 after he was picked up by Chicago police for violating the city’s curfew order. The complaint alleges that he set fire to a Sprint phone store in Minneapolis and looted an Office Depot.

According to charges, he allegedly posted a self-recorded cellphone video on Facebook depicting him handing out explosive devices and encouraging people to throw them at officers.