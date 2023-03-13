The signs of spring do not stop with geese and crocus sightings, muddy shoes and consecutive 40-degree days. There is also the arts and culture scene, which is all set to bloom for the season.
Sights and sounds include action sequels, cartoon heroes and Oscar hopefuls at the movies. Stadium shows, redefining rappers, a superstar Italian tenor and a country queen on the concert circuit. Fascist cats, Alexander Hamilton and the "Pose" star onstage. And visual artists and dancers who reflect on the past even as they explore the future.
Here are our critics' picks on what to expect in the world of movies, music, theater, visual arts and dance this spring. Remember to add the dates to your calendar.
Movies
At the movies, "spring" means "bonus summer." Hollywood used to release also-ran titles in the few spring weeks before the hot weather blockbusters blew them away. But several of this year's biggest hits and Oscar hopefuls probably will open in the next couple of months. Just look at last May's "Top Gun: Maverick" and April's "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Now that the studios have figured out that people will go to multiplexes as the snow melts, there's plenty to choose from.
"John Wick: Chapter 4:" Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne — and, at least as important, director Chad Stahelski — are back for another round of head-smashing and wildly inventive stunts. New to the series is Donnie Yen. He plays an assassin, of course, since everyone in these movies is an assassin. (March 24)
"A Thousand and One:" Winner of the top prize at January's Sundance Film Festival, the drama is said to spotlight a star-making performance by Teyana Taylor, whose wild resume includes choreographing for Beyoncé and singing with Kanye West. She plays a woman on the run with her son, whom she snatched out of the foster care system. (March 31)
"Air:" Matt Damon plays ace salesman Sonny Vaccaro, who needs the help of Michael Jordan to market a new kind of sneaker. Ben Affleck, who also directed, plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The cast includes Viola Davis and Chris Tucker, who hasn't made a movie for seven years. And, yes, it's a blockbuster about shoes. (April 5)
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie:" Even with the hubbub about casting accent-challenged Chris Pratt as the voice of the title character, this long-in-the-making-but-somehow-still-as-relevant-as-ever animated comedy feels like a take-my-money proposition for everyone from boomers to teenagers. (April 5)
"Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret:" Here's a better question: Why have so few Judy Blume books been made into movies? The title character, whose mom (Rachel McAdams) is Christian and whose dad (Benny Safdie) is Jewish, asks big questions about faith in an adaptation that features Kathy Bates as her grandma. (April 28)
"Big George Foreman:" Despite consistent excellence in movies such as "The Hate U Give" and "Soul Food," Foreman doesn't get the attention he deserves. Maybe this boxing biopic, with the playful subtitle "The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World" will help? Or at least remind folks that Foreman did some stuff before he shilled for that grill? (April 28)
"Polite Society:" It's a heist movie and a romantic comedy. When British Pakistani teenager Ria decides it's a mistake for older sister Lena to abandon her art career for marriage, Ria enlists friends to sabotage the wedding. It does not go well. (April 28)
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:" The most playful of Marvel's series concludes with the wisecracking world-savers, led by Chris Pratt and Zoë Saldana, on a new mission, undaunted by the fact that Saldana's character supposedly died a few "Avengers" movies ago. Sylvester Stallone, who has just been career-dead, also is in it. (May 5)
"Fast X:" The question is not whether the latest "Fast and Furious" will be ridiculous but how ridiculous. Somehow, in addition to Vin Diesel and a lot of smashed-up cars, it features four Oscar-winning women: Brie Larson, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and Charlize Theron. But it may not be the vehicle to get any of them Oscar No. 2. (May 19)
"The Little Mermaid:" Halle Bailey plays the title character, an underseas woman who longs to be part of the world on land. We can re-litigate whether she's giving up her whole life for some boring dude but the real interest in the live-action adaptation of the animated classic is Melissa McCarthy, who seems ideal as evil Ursula. (May 26)
CHRIS HEWITT
Pop music
Spring is starting to look a little like summer in the Twin Cities concert biz. The calendar boasts two major stadium shows, typically warm-weather events. Credit goes to our roofed (if echoey) NFL outpost, U.S. Bank Stadium, where Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes are due before Easter, soon followed by Luke Combs. Outdoor gigs are starting early, too, led by south Minneapolis arts hub the Hook & Ladder's expanded Under the Canopy series. We'll take it.
Christian McBride's New Jawn: A titan of the jazz bass, McBride boasts eight Grammys, hosts programs on Sirius XM and NPR, and serves as music director of the Newport Jazz Festival. He's played with a who's who, from Sonny Rollins to Sting and Kathleen Battle. His quartet includes drummer Nasheet Waits, trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist Marcus Strickland. (March 21-22, the Dakota, $25-$45)
John Mellencamp: Whether an innovative or contrarian move, the Rock Hall of Famer is showing vintage movie clips as his "opening act" because his tour is sponsored by Turner Movie Classics. At least he'll be singing some of his own classics like "Jack & Diane" and "Pink Houses" along with selections from 2022's "Strictly a One-Eyed Jack." (April 6-8, State Theatre, $49.50- $139.50)
Red Hot Chili Peppers & the Strokes: Heyday guitarist John Frusciante's return and two 2022 albums have reignited the Chili Peppers, who've racked up more radio hits than just about any rock act of the '80s/'90s. Having New York indie-rock troublemakers the Strokes in town for the first time in a decade certainly adds spice, too. (April 8, U.S. Bank Stadium, $45-$295)
Future: Best known for the 2020 single "Life Is Good" with Drake, the 39-year-old Atlanta rapper had the early 2010s breakout hits "Turn on the Lights," "Jumpman" and "Low Life" and landed another big one last year, also with Drake's input, "Wait for U." He's billing his 2023 shows as "Future & Friends," but he's not revealing ahead of time who the guests/openers are. (April 8, Target Center, $55-$260)
Yeat: He's the AutoTune-airy California rapper young kids know from Minion memes, and older kids from TikTok. His breakout hit, "Rich Minion," has indeed made him rich at only 23, helping him crack the top 10 of Billboard's album chart and land a second hit with "Talk," leading up to his first major headlining tour. (April 15, Armory, $57-$67)
The War and Treaty: There's no stopping this powerful soul-gospel-rock duo. While singing at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in early March, Michael Trotter tripped, hit his head on a piano (causing a brief blackout) and broke his leg. Then seven days later, he performed at a New York benefit — a day before he and wife Tanya Trotter released their major-label debut, "Lover's Game." (April 16, Fine Line, $26-$56)
Bikini Kill: This flagship band of the '90s riot-grrrl movement became bigger and more influential after its 1997 breakup, thanks to frequent covers of its feminist anthem, "Rebel Girl," and to frontwoman Kathleen Hanna's prominence. She and bandmates Tobi Vail and Kathi Wilcox finally head our way after an initial 2019 reunion. (April 20, Palace Theatre, $50-$75)
Under the Canopy kickoff week: Opening week at the Hook's third outdoor series underlines the nonprofit venue's eclectic and communal spirit. Rapper-turned-legislator Maria Isa tops off the Seward Longfellow Restorative Justice Fundraiser on night 1, followed by KFAI's 45th anniversary party, a Mactir Irish Dance party, a Grateful Dead tribute and Cornbread Harris' 96th birthday. (May 4-11, Hook & Ladder, prices vary)
Luke Combs: Like Morgan Wallen's career, his has skyrocketed this decade. Combs headlined in a Twin Cities arena for the first time in 2019, graduated to the Winstock festival two years later and now is booked for the Vikings stadium. He was named CMA entertainer of the year in 2021 and '22, and he's getting ready to drop his fourth album, "Gettin' Old," this week. (May 13 U.S. Bank Stadium, $69.50 and up)
Shania Twain: The 1990s country queen is back with ever-changing colorful hairdos and a new modern-pop album "Queen of Me," which may not impress you much. After a successful Vegas residency, she's hitting the road again to reprise "Any Man of Mine" and "You're Still the One." (May 17, Xcel Energy Center, $150 and up)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER & JON BREAM
Theater
A festive eclecticism is in the air this spring in playhouses, with musicals, dramas and comedies that range from the classic to the contemporary. The roster includes Lin-Manuel Miranda's record-breaking musical, a Shakespearean tragedy that gives a nod to the Guthrie Theater's beginnings 60 years ago, a world premiere musical at the Children's Theatre Company and a play that marks the return of Lou Bellamy to the theater he founded. In short, there's something for everyone.
"Hamlet": All of the actors who have played Shakespeare's sweet prince at the Guthrie Theater since its 1963 founding were or became significant figures. Michael Braugher, the fifth in a line that stretches from George Grizzard to Tony-winner Santino Fontana, is likely to become one, too. He won the John Houseman Award for Excellence in classical theater at Juilliard and made his Broadway debut in "To Kill a Mockingbird." as accused Black man Tom Robinson. Acting is in the family business — he's the son of noted actor Andre Braugher. (April 8-May 21, Guthrie Theater, Mpls., $20-$80. 612-377-2224)
"An American Tail — The Musical": The songwriting team of Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler wrote the music and lyrics, with additional lyrics by bookwriter Itamar Moses, for the premiere of this adaptation of Universal's 1986 animated film fable. It's the story of Fievel Mousekewitz's narrow escape by boat from Russia with his family, pursued by an army of fascist cats. Hmm. (April 25-June 18, Children's Theatre Company, Mpls., $15-$79, 612-874-0400)
"Hamilton": Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre is the room in which it will happen again as Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, the Schulyer Sisters and other Founding Fathers of the republic get their revolution on. (April 4-May 6, Orpheum Theatre, Mpls., $119- $349, 612-339-7007)
"What I Learned in Paris": Lou Bellamy returns to the theater that he founded to direct Pearl Cleage's drama about a love triangle swirling in 1973 around Maynard Jackson, Atlanta's first Black mayor. Bellamy recently staged the show in Portland, Ore., with longtime Penumbra company member Lester Purry as one of the leads. (April 18-May 13, Penumbra Theatre, St. Paul, $20-$45, 651-224-3180)
"Emilia": English poet Emilia Bassano was rumored to be Shakespeare's "Dark Lady" muse, the inspiration for many of his sonnets. Playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm imagines their relationship and uses her story as a vehicle for female empowerment. Marcela Lorca directs a cast that includes Sun Mee Chomet, George Keller and Greta Oglesby. (April 27-June 11, Ten Thousand Things, Open Book, Mpls., $35 or pay-what-you-can, 612-203-9502)
"Billy Porter: Black Mona Lisa Tour Volume 1": He has an Emmy, a Grammy and two Tonys, but do those awards mean anything if he doesn't have you? The fashion icon and music-maker is on a 25-city national tour, and will cover a career in pop, dance and show business during the 90-minute show. Expect such hits as "Love Is on the Way," some Broadway tunes and selections from his new album, "Black Mona Lisa." (May 23, State Theatre, Mpls., $63-$129, 612-339-7007)
"We Shall Someday": Theater Latté Da has been on fire in recent years with well-crafted and engaging shows. The next one on the list is a premiere of the work by bookwriter and lyricist Harrison David Rivers and composer Ted Shen, who also wrote additional lyrics. The intimate musical with four actors looks at generations of a Black family. Kelli Foster Warder directs. (April 19-May 14, Ritz Theater, Mpls., $35-$80, 612-339-3003)
"The Wanderers": Anna Ziegler's play about a young Hasidic couple in an arranged marriage gets a staging from Miriam Monasch with a cast that includes Avi Aharoni and Amanda Cate Fuller. (April 29-May 21, Six Points Theatre, St. Paul, $25-$40, plus a onetime $5 processing fee, 651-647-4315.)
"Lady Day": Why see a remount of Lanie Robertson's solo show about Billie Holiday's last performance before her death? Because Thomasina Petrus has such an uncanny ability to channel the icon's painful beauty. (April 21-May 21, Yellow Tree Theatre, Osseo, $28-$35, 763-493-8733)
"The Courtroom": Writer/director and "Succession" star Arian Moayed gathered material for this legal thriller verbatim from court transcripts. The story centers on a Filipina who mistakenly registers to vote, and thus commits a crime for which she can be deported. (June 3-July 2, Jungle Theatre. Mpls. $45 or pay-as you-can. 612-822-7063)
ROHAN PRESTON
Classical music
Those seeking warmth after a wicked winter can find it at one of this spring's many wonderful classical music offerings in the Twin Cities. You can celebrate new beginnings with a Haydn oratorio about the dawn of humanity, experience an exciting hybrid of African music and the classical tradition with Abel Selaocoe, or get misty-eyed with the emotive arias of Andrea Bocelli.
Here are 10 promising performances where you can allow your spirit to blossom.
Ensemble Signal: This renowned New York group will perform two concerts by minimalist modernist Steve Reich. Included are "Runner" and "Reich Richter," which is accompanied by a film full of paintings by Gerhard Richter. (7 & 9:30 p.m. March 23, McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center, Mpls., $38-$30.50)
Haydn's "The Creation": Spring arrives with Joseph Haydn's uplifting oratorio about Earth's earliest days. Last in town leading the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra's "Messiah" in December, English conductor Paul McCreesh returns to lead the Minnesota Orchestra, Minnesota Chorale, splendid soprano Joelle Harvey, tenor Robert Murray and bass-baritone Kevin Deas. (11 a.m. March 30; 8 p.m. March 31 & April 1, Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $30-$99)
Beatrice Rana: Since being named "Young Artist of the Year" by Gramophone magazine in 2017, this Italian pianist has found her way to stardom. To close the Schubert Club International Artist Series season, she'll perform a solo recital of works by J.S. Bach and Claude Debussy, and Beethoven's exceedingly difficult "Hammerklavier" sonata. (3 p.m. April 16, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, $36-$75)
Abel Selaocoe and SPCO: For those who caught the thrilling local debut of this South African cellist/composer/singer/improviser last season, know that there's more to come, for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra has named him an artistic partner, starting with this program. (7:30 p.m. April 20, Temple Israel, Mpls.; 8 p.m. April 21, Wayzata Community Church, Wayzata; 8 p.m. April 22, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul; 3 p.m. April 23, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi; free-$26)
Garrick Ohlsson and Minnesota Orchestra: Among America's master pianists is this powerful purveyor of classical and romantic repertoire. He's the soloist for Beethoven's First Piano Concerto on a Juanjo Mena-led program that also features Anton Bruckner's Sixth Symphony. (8 p.m. April 28 & 29, Orchestra Hall, $30-$104)
National Lutheran Choir: It is one of five Minnesota-based choirs to have received Chorus America's highest honor — the Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence. The man who shaped its lush and glorious sound is David Cherwien, who will retire after 21 years as artistic director. And it will be after the spring concerts, which include a hymn sing on May 5 and a finale full of his favorites on May 7. (7:30 p.m. May 5, St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Bloomington; 4 p.m. May 7, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church; free-$33)
Don Giovanni: While this opera might be Mozart's masterpiece musically, it's always had a problematic plot about a serial seducer. So Minnesota Opera has chosen to go for a woman's take on the tale that shifts between comedy and tragedy, thanks to an all-female creative team. (May 6-21, Ordway Music Theater, $26-$233)
Kanneh-Masons: England's first family of classical music features seven siblings who play violin, cello or piano, including a pair of celebrated soloists in cellist Sheku and pianist Isata. They'll gather for an afternoon of chamber music to celebrate the Schubert Club's 140th anniversary. (3 p.m. May 7, Ordway Music Theater, $36-$75)
Leonidas Kavakos and the Minnesota Orchestra: If you've ever experienced Kavakos in concert, you know he's one of the world's most exciting violinists. But he's also become a conductor, and he'll take on both roles, soloing on J.S. Bach's Violin Concerto No. 1 and leading the orchestra in Johannes Brahms' First Symphony. (11 a.m. May 11; 8 p.m. May 12, Orchestra Hall, $40-$109)
Andrea Bocelli: The 21st century's most popular classical crossover artist is this Italian tenor, who brought operatic arias to the pop charts, and has maintained his following with maximally emotive pop balladry. His 2018 album, "Si," was his first to top the U.S. pop charts. He concludes a seven-city U.S. tour here. (7:30 p.m. May 21, Target Center, Mpls., $80-$330)
ROB HUBBARD
Dance
An impulse to look back seems to permeate the spring season in dance. You'll see it in a world premiere work where a St. Paul choreographer reflects on Black lineage and legacy, and Ballet Co.Laboratory's "Carmen in the 20s," which finds inspiration from F. Scott Fitzgerald's sizzling description of the era. Other groups, like Pilobolus, Hatch Dance and Black Label Movement, explore significant past works, while Collide Theatricals and Katha Dance time-travel to historical eras.
"SKOL": Collide Theatrical Dance Company brings its signature mix of dance, music and theater with a story about a female Viking warrior. The new work features an original pop rock/rap score created by Twin Cities musicians Mike Michel (The Orange Goodness), Rush Benson (Ordway) and Katie Gearty (Dakota Jazz Club). (7:30 p.m. March 23-25, March 30-April 1, & April 6-8; 2 p.m. March 26, April 2 & 9, Southern Theater, Mpls., $45-$55, 651-395-7903)
"The Tails and Tales of Dr. Dolittle": Out on a Limb Dance Theater Company brings the beloved story of the doctor turned animal whisperer to life with projected paintings, photographs and illustrations. The dance performance also includes a song by Mike Nilles, the St. Paul-based former frontman of Swing Set. (7 p.m. March 28-29, O'Shaughnessy, St. Paul, $32-$35, 651-690-6700)
Hatch Dance: Helen Hatch brings her background in ballet and interest in collaboration into her dances, resulting in an impressive resume of performances in the past five years. So the former dancer with Minnesota Dance Theatre marks the five-year anniversary of her company Hatch Dance by looking back at her work. It also will include a world premiere — "Notjustmoreidlechatter." (7:30 p.m. April 1; 2 p.m. April 2, Goodale Theater, Cowles Center, Mpls., $30, 612-206-3600)
"The Big Five-Oh": For 50 years, Pilobolus has wowed audiences with its acrobatic, sculptural dance style where human bodies become amoebic, morphing figures. Founded in New Hampshire in 1971 and named after a fungus, the troupe of mime-acrobats has reimagined some of its classic works for this production. (7:30 p.m. April 15, Northrop, $49-$64, 612-624-2345)
"Wreck": Artistic director of Black Label Movement, Carl Flink teamed up with avant-garde composer Mary Ellen Childs to create the stunning "Wreck," 15 years ago. It's a feat of physical strength and agility set to a chilling score performed by an ensemble led by Pat O'Keefe. (7:30 p.m. April 15, 21 & 22; 2 p.m. April 16 & 23, Goodale Theater, Cowles Center, pay-as-you-can, 612-206-3600)
State Ballet of Georgia: After pandemic-caused postponements, the State Ballet of Georgia finally arrives, with two works by 20th-century dance great George Balanchine — "Concerto Barocco" and "Mozartiana" — and the company's signature piece, "Sagalobeli" by Yuri Possokhov. A live orchestra will accompany. (7:30 p.m. April 26, Northrop, $54-$68, 612-624-2345)
"Kathak E-Motion": Director/choreographer Rita Mustaphi envisions a dance performed for Mughal and Hindu kings and emperors in 18th-century India for this piece, which is infused with kathak rhythms. Musicians playing the sitar, sarangi and tabla from London, India, Canada and Minnesota make up the live ensemble for the performance. (7 p.m. April 28 & 29; 1:30 p.m. April 30, Park Square, $30-$70, 763-533-0756)
"The Three Women Project": Three guest choreographers are the brains behind TU Dance's spring concert. They are Alanna Morris, who has danced with the company for many years; Stefanie Batten Bland, who has choreographed for the company in the past; and Yusha-Marie Sorzano, a member of Camille A. Brown & Dancers. All of them use their distinctive voice to identify their Blackness. (7:30 p.m. May 12 & 13, O'Shaughnessy, $35, 651-690-6700)
"Divination Tools: Imagine Home": St. Paul-based choreographer Leslie Parker's Dance Project continues its compelling investigation into remembrance with a work rooted in activism, improvisation and divination. This world premiere is co-commissioned and co-presented with the Walker Art Center, Pillsbury House Theatre, Pangea World Theater, Danspace Project (New York City) and Counterpulse (San Francisco). (8 p.m. May 11-13, Walker Art Center, $31.50, 612-375-7600)
"Carmen in the 1920s": Ballet Co.Laboratory artistic director Zoé Emilie Henrot worked with composer Richard Erickson to create a jazz-inspired version of "Carmen," George Bizet's famous opera, when she led the St. Paul Ballet. For this production, Erickson has added a fresh arrangement. (7 p.m. May 19 & 20; 2 p.m. May 20 & 21, E.M. Pearson Theatre, St. Paul, $40, 651-313-5967)
SHEILA REGAN
Visual arts
Spring forward, spring back. Many of the exhibitions, art lectures and even epic going-away parties this spring simultaneously reflect on the past while looking ahead. The Walker Art Center looks back on the career of an influential Filipina painter in her first retrospective. The American Swedish Institute bids farewell to its longtime leader with an all-day party. The Museum of Russian Art reflects on an artist who may have predicted the current state of dystopia in Russia.
Serifcan Ozcan: Turkish vernacular design meets big-name clients like Squarespace, Bud Light, Turkish Vogue and more in the Turkish-born, Portland-based designer's work. The Nike creative global director's lecture is part of the Walker Art Center's Insight Design series. (7 p.m. March 21, Walker Cinema, $10-$24, 612-375-7600)
Angela Washko: Sexism, queerphobia and toxic masculinity run rampant in gaming and other digital spaces. In her work, Washko uses digital and game design to intervene in these virtual worlds. Her works include "The Council on Gender Sensitivity and Behavioral Awareness in World of Warcraft." Washko's lecture is part of the Walker's Insight Design series. (7 p.m. March 28, Walker Cinema. $10-$24, 612-375-7600)
"Jungle Press Editions": This exhibition features art by 15 artists who work with the Brooklyn-based publisher of fine art prints and multiples. Jungle Press Editions publishes works by international contemporary artists, and those are featured at the Whitney Museum of American Art and Museum of Modern Art, among others. (Opening reception March 31; ends May 6. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Mpls. Free. 612-871-1326)
"Hyper Memory": Artists Roshan Ganu, Chris Rackley and John Swartwout explore technological and analog ways of understanding memory and perception in this group exhibition. (Ends April 7. Inez Greenberg Gallery, Artistry Theater and Visual Arts, Bloomington, free, 952-563-8575)
Pacita Abad: The Walker hosts the late Filipino-born, American-educated artist's first-ever retrospective of 100 works spanning 32 years of her career. She created more than 5,000 pieces of art in her lifetime, but many have never been on view in the United States before. Abad, who fled the Philippines in 1970 to avoid political persecution, is known for "trapuntos," a quilted painting style that she stuffs and stitches. (Opens April 15. Walker Art Center, Mpls. $2-$15, 612-375-7600)
"Welcome to the Aughts": Remember the aughts, when stuff like MySpace, retro cellphones and the War on Terror made headlines? The feminist fiber art collective The Snips pays homage to an era we can't forget even if we'd like to. Never forget Y2K. (Opening reception April 28, ends May 6. Squirrel Haus Arts, Mpls. $10 presale, $15 at the door. $5 for opening reception, welcometotheaughts.eventbrite.com)
"Now You See It, Now You Don't": Natalie Ball (Black, Modoc, Klamath), Grace Rosario Perkins (Diné, Akimel O'odham) and Eric-Paul Riege (Diné) present new paintings, sculpture and performance in a group exhibition that plays off a phrase that magicians use. (Ends April 29. Bockley Gallery, Mpls. Free. 612-377-4669)
Bruce-a-palooza: American Swedish Institute president and CEO Bruce Karstadt is leaving after more than 30 years at the helm. He led a 2012 expansion that added the modern-styled Nelson Cultural Center to its original home, the 1908-vintage Turnblad Mansion. This is his big going-away party, featuring food, drinks, activities and an afternoon of performances. Advance reservations required. (10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 30, $6-$15, 612-871-4907)
"Body//Weight": Minneapolis-based Christopher Selleck's seven-year series investigates depictions of the ideal masculine figure and addresses issues of sexuality. His solo exhibition includes video, sculpture and portrait photography. (Minneapolis Institute of Art, free, 888-642-2787)
"Premonition of a Russian Dystopia": Geli Korzhev may have painted his "Tiurliki" (Mutant) series, filled with monstrous creatures, back in the late 1980s-early '90s during Soviet times, but they feel eerily relevant now as Russia's war on Ukraine rages on. Korzhev has said: "The 'Tiurlikis' did reflect many of the changes in our society that happened during and after perestroika. […] Our country is being occupied by spiritual enemies. Behind a civilized appearance, one can see a beast full of hate." (Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls. $5-$14. 612-821-9045)