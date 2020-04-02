The Thielen Foundation has committed an additional $75,000 to Minnesota COVID-19 relief efforts and announced plans to help raise more money through an April 9 radiothon in conjunction with KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis.

The charitable organization started by Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will donate $75,000 to Salvation Army North, M Health Fairview and MN Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus. Last month, the foundation gave $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland to help feed students in need.

“Our first concern went to all the students who are on free or reduced lunch programs, and we wanted tomake sure they would have enough food to eat,” Thielen said in a statement released by his foundation.

On April 9, KFAN programming will feature Thielen on-air from his home from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call-ins by other local athletes, coaches and team executives (from his home) will be featured while donations will be accepted at www.thielenfoundation.org/COVID.

All donations accepted will be divided between the four charities mentioned above.

“This community continues to amaze us with the support we give one another,” Thielen said. “Throughout this radiothon, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this difficult time and also provide some entertainment relief throughout the day. We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever.”

