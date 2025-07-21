These four Minnesotans will outfish you almost any day

At just 23 years old, Easton Fothergill of Grand Rapids has earned more than $500,000 in a career that most Minnesotans can only dream of: bass fishing.
After a record-breaking performance this year to win the most prestigious fishing tournament in the world, the Bassmaster Classic, Fothergill is one of four state anglers now making a splash in the country’s highest professional fishing ranks.
Along with several standout bass anglers from Wisconsin and Ontario, they are putting a distinct northern stamp on the sport traditionally associated with the South.
“Winning the Classic was a dream come true and I had a really good run after the Classic,” Fothergill said. “My goal is to keep fishing. I want to make a career out of this.”
Minnesota’s amateur bass circuits have occasionally produced fishing legends who have tasted national success. This year’s results in the Bassmaster Elite Series show that chasing bass in the Land of 10,000 Lakes isn’t just a local pastime anymore.
The Alabama-based tour — now enjoying expanded national television coverage — stages nine regular-season events a year, culminating next month on the Mississippi River in LaCrosse, Wis.
The Bassmaster Classic, known as professional fishing’s Super Bowl, paid Fothergill $308,000 and made him an instant target of autograph-seekers. In less than two years, Fothergill’s tour winnings stand at $535,000 and he’ll be negotiating major sponsorship deals this fall.
Six years ago, Fothergill was a tournament angler on the Grand Rapids High School fishing team. He won a fishing scholarship to the University of Montevallo in Alabama and learned from teammates as they traveled around the country.