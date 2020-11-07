Birch’s on the Lake

All the traditional holiday favorites, served family-style. Adults $45, kids (ages 4 to 12) $22. Served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’s also a preorder takeout alternative.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Wildfire

The family-style dinner includes a few appetizers (cornbread, deviled eggs), a choice of two salads (Caesar, kale-spinach, chicken-avocado), a choice of two entrees (roast turkey with mushroom stuffing, beef tenderloin, cedar-planked salmon) and a choice of two desserts (four pies and triple-layer chocolate cake), with additional sides for $3 per person. Adults $56.95, kids (ages 12 and under) $23.95. Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Takeout — including a single-serving dinner for $28.95 — is also available.

8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com.

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Options include a full turkey-and-trimmings dinner ($36), a dairy-free and gluten-free version ($36) and a “Plantsgiving” vegan option ($32), along with several dessert choices ($8) and a handful of starters ($8 to $15). Menus and hours differ slightly between locations.

2610 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-7855, and 1662 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-789-8870, frenchmeadowcafe.com

Lela

A family-style holiday spread features ham, prime rib and Cajun-style roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, crabcakes, shrimp cocktail, honey-glazed carrots, pumpkin pie and carrot cake. Adults $39, kids (ages 2 to 12) $15, with bottomless sparkling wine ($10) and bottomless Bloody Marys ($15). Served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, 952-656-5980, lelarestaurant.com

Nicollet Island Inn

At this historic riverside setting, choose soup or salad, move on to a traditional Thanksgiving assortment, steak and potatoes or vegetable rigatoni, and finish with chocolate mousse or pumpkin pie. Everyone goes home with a turkey sandwich. Cost is $59 per person. Seatings at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Takeout also available.

95 Merriam St., Mpls., 612-331-1800, nicolletislandinn.com

NineTwentyFive

The celebration starts with butternut squash soup and a pear-grape salad, then diners select from turkey with classic sides, prime rib with a broccoli-cauliflower gratin or salmon with butternut squash risotto. Dessert is pumpkin, apple or French silk pie. Cost is $60 for adults, with a $20 kids’ (ages 10 and under) menu. Doors open at 11 a.m.

925 Lake St. E., Wayzata, 612-356-5330, ninetwentyfive.com

Vann Restaurant

Chef/owner Erik Skaar will be preparing a multicourse Thanksgiving dinner from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, posting menu details (which will surely include oysters, a nod to the restaurant’s name, which translates to “water” in Norwegian) and prices on the restaurant’s website a week before the holiday.

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, 952-381-9042, vannrestaurant.com