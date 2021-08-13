Cardamom

At the Walker Art Center's just-opened restaurant, grilled peaches, super-flavorful heirloom tomatoes and pops of salty blue cheese are the essential compare-contrast components in a colorful, gotta-have panzanella. $14.

725 Vineland Place, Mpls., cardamommpls.com

Heather's

Luscious peaches, juicy blackberries as big as a thumb, tons of mint and roasted pistachios, tangy goat cheese and greens lightly dressed in a lemony vinaigrette all add up to an ideal summer meal. $15.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., heathersmpls.com

Lat14 Asian Eatery

If there's lettuce involved, it's a salad, right? Take a seat on the well-appointed patio and enjoy chef/owner Ann Ahmed's fabulous (and shareable) nam khao, a platter of crisped-up (and umami-rich) rice, cured ground pork, punchy fish sauce and tons of herbs that diners roll, do-it-yourself-style, into fresh lettuce leaves. $16.

8815 7th Av. N., Golden Valley, lat14.com

Manger Restaurant & Wine Bar

Is this the Twin Cities' most impressive Caesar? With its plentiful use of toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan, it's certainly a contender. $7.

320 5th Av. N., Bayport, mangerrestaurant.com

Owamni

At his gorgeous riverfront newcomer, chef/co-owner Sean Sherman enlists ingredients native to the region. That includes a tumble of peppery watercress that's paired with smoked northern pike and dressed with a rosehip-scented vinaigrette. $14.

420 S. 1st St., Mpls., owamni.com

P.S. Steak

Another leading entry in the Best Caesar Sweepstakes, with bright celery root touches and an all-in attitude toward anchovies. $14.

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., psmpls.com

RH Rooftop Restaurant

Yes, you're here for the swank greenhouse-with-chandeliers setting (and paying for it), and the attentive service. But another draw? The enormous, well composed salads, including a beauty with thinly shaved root vegetables tossed with baby lettuces and crunchy pecans. For an additional $24 (when in Rome, right?) add lobster. $19.

6801 France Av. S., Edina, rh.com