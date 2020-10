There are a few more weeks to take advantage of the outdoor farmers market season at these 32 Twin Cities metro area markets.

Minneapolis

Fulton Farmers Market, 4901 Chowen Av. S. Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 24.

Kingfield Farmers Market, 3920 Nicollet Av. S. (Mulroy Auto). Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 25.

Linden Hills Farmers Market, 2813 W. 43rd St. (Settergren’s Ace Hardware). Preorder/pickup, Sunday, 11 a.m.-noon, through Dec. 20.

Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S. (Moon Palace Books). Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m, through Oct. 31. Also Tuesday, 3-6:30 p.m., through Oct. 27.

Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. 2nd St. Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 31.

Minneapolis Farmers Market, 312 E. Lyndale Av. N. Daily, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 31. Limited hours in November and December.

Northeast Farmers Market, 629 2nd St. NE. (St. Boniface Church). Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 17.

St. Paul

St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 E. 5th St. Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. through Oct. 31. Also Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 25. Hours change in November: Saturday, 8 a.m.- p.m., through Nov. 21, and Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Nov. 22.

St. Paul Farmers Market, 1093 Summit Av. (St. Thomas More Church). Friday, 1:15-5 p.m., through Oct. 30.

South Suburban

Apple Valley Farmers Market, 7100 147th St. W. Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 31.

Bloomington Farmers Market, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza). Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 24.

Burnsville Farmers Market, 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy. Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 31.

Burnsville Farmers Market, 3333 E. Cliff Road (Mary, Mother of the Church). Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 29.

Eagan Market Fest, 2685 Vikings Circle. Wednesday, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 14.

Hastings Markets Market, Hwy. 55 and Pleasant Dr. (Westview Center mall). Saturday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., through Oct. 31. Also Tuesday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 27.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market, 8055 Barbara Av. (Veterans Memorial Community Center). Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 11.

Lakeville Farmers Market, 20851 Holyoke Av. Wednesday, noon-5 p.m., through Oct. 28.

Prior Lake Farmers Market, 16228 Main Av. SE. Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 31.

Richfield Farmers Market, 6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park). Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 17.

Savage Farmers Market, 4800 W. 123rd St. Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 25.

West St. Paul Farmers Market, 1225 S. Robert St. (Signal Hills Shopping Center). Friday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 30.

White Bear Lake, Washington Square. Friday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 30.

North Suburban

Andover Farmers Market, 13655 Round Lake Blvd. Tuesday, 2-6 p.m., through Oct. 26.

Blaine Farmers Market, 707 NE. 89th St. (Church of St. Timothy). Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 31. Also Tuesday, 2-5:30 p.m., through Oct. 27.

Coon Rapids Farmers Market, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. (Coon Rapids Ice Arena). Wednesday, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 28.

Maple Grove Farmers Market, 12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center). Thursday, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 22.

Roseville Farmers Market, 2131 Fairview Av. N. Tuesday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 27.

Shoreview Farmers Market, 4580 Victoria St. N. (Shoreview Community Center). Tuesday, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 13.

Vadnais Heights Farmers Market, 1155 E. County Road E. Wednesday, 2-6 p.m., through Oct. 14.

West Suburban

Hopkins Farmers Market, 16 9th Av. S. Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 31.

East Suburban

Maplewood Farmers Market, 1850 White Bear Av. (Aldrich Arena). Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon, through Oct. 28.

Woodbury Farmers Market, 8595 Central Park Place. Sunday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Oct. 25.

Farmers markets, by day

Monday

Minneapolis

Tuesday

Andover, Blaine, Hastings, Midtown, Minneapolis, Roseville, Shoreview

Wednesday

Coon Rapids, Eagan, Lakeville, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Vadnais Heights

Thursday

Burnsville (Mary, Mother of the Church), Minneapolis, Maple Grove

Friday

Minneapolis, St. Paul (St. Thomas More Church), West St. Paul, White Bear Lake

Saturday

Apple Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Burnsville (Burnsville Parkway), Fulton, Hastings, Hopkins, Midtown, Mill City, Minneapolis, Northeast, Prior Lake, Richfield, St. Paul

Sunday

Inver Grove Heights, Kingfield, Linden Hills, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Savage, Woodbury