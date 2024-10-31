The winners of the 2024 Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest

The competition was as adorable as it was fierce. Scroll through to see our top three favorites, along with all of the other entries (in no particular order).
The winners of the 2024 Minnesota Star Tribune Halloween Pet Costume Contest
Meet the scary-cute contestants.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
By Pet Owners
October 31, 2024 at 2:39PM
Jeena Kopp's dog Stevie as a chicken nugget. Stevie won first place in the contest.
Thanks to everyone who paw-ticipated. See you next year!
Jeena Arnachellum's dog Big Mac as The Rock in his iconic 90s headshot look. Mac won 2nd place in the contest.
Rachel Gernander's cat Ham as baked ham. Ham won third place in our contest.
Rachel Gernander's cat Ham as Hamu the whale.
Rachel Gernander's cat ham as Edward Scissorhams.
Taryn Plys' dog Murphy as a friendly ghost.
Rebecca Rose's cat Linus as Harry Potter.
Shannon Hayes' dog Birdie as Dolly Parton.
Tina Wahlstrom's dogs Todd and Sven as ghosts.
Steve and Brenda Gibeau's dogs Everlee the chef and Lola the lobster.
Monica Weltzien's dog Penny as a pumpkin spice latte.
Melissa Talavera's dog Bailey as a skeleton.
Matthew Bruss' dog Miss Daisy Doo as a martini.
Malorie Scharpe's dogs Barley as Batman and Bourbon as Robin.
Madison Amland's cat Finley as a Vampire and Chappell Roan.
Lexi Robinson's dog Vincent as Mike Wazowski.
Lisa Robinson's dog Ozzy as a school teacher.
Laura Schoenthaler's dogs Cy and Mya as monsters.
Laura Robinson's dogs Beau as Little Red Riding Hood and Clyde as the wolf disguised as granny.
Kimberly Usitalo's dog Raichu as spaghetti.
Kim North's dog Finn as Harry Pawtter.
Kim North's dog Finn as Superman.
Katie Raeker's dog Sadie as a construction worker.
Katie Raeker and Sadie as Colonel Sanders and KFC chicken. "Sadie is the most patient dog I have ever met, and is always excited to put on her costume as she knows it will lead to lots of attention and treats."
Katie Raeker and dog Sadie as Elmo and Oscar the Grouch. "My dog Sadie and I always dress up for Halloween!"
Katie Raeker and Sadie as an exterminator and a mouse. "She will wear just about any crazy outfit I come up with, especially if I bribe her with cheese."
Holly Parker's dog Bailey as a pirate. "Bailey has only one eye, so the pirate costume is really appropriate."
Heather Harmer's dog Ruby as a Minion.
Hailey Woodfill's dog Miss Camina Peppercorn as Daphne.
Emmy's cat Stevie as a wizard.
Erin VonRuden's dog Brooklyn as a bear.
Emily Hormann's dog Archibald as a Stringray.
Ellen Johnson's dog Sky as Rocky.
Craig Hansen's dog Toby Pugmire as a Minion.
Alexy and Courtney Schroeder's bunnies Muffin the lobster and Olive the candy corn.
Courtney Rowan's dogs as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Christy Thiele's dog as a shopping cart.
Cat Luce's dog Frank as a mailman, " just like his Dad!"
Carie Stattman's dogs Walter, as a sunflower, and Deja, as a bumblebee. "Like flowers need bees, the world needs kindness!"
Benjamin Denson's dog Rosco as Pawrince.
Holly Parker's dog Bailey as a Beanie Baby, complete with a poem for her tag.
Anna Heckmann's bunnies, "Gunther is a detective and Princess Bubblegum is a unicorn!" (Shine Pet Photography)
Amanda Deurr's dog Alfie as a dragon.
Amanda Aiken's cat Napoleon as his namesake, Napoleon. "This little Corsican is typically a little stubborn about wearing costumes, but for some reason, the little tyrant decided that the hat was OK ... or at least it was long enough for a picture."
Alexis Petrovich's dogs Frank, as a Target employee, and Styx, as a lovable lion.
Abigail Schuler's dog Koda as a Target shopping cart.
Abby's dogs as an angel and a devil.
Janessa Marquette's dog Popsicle as the Mistress of all Evil.
Don’t see your pet? Email sara.porter@startribune.com with any questions!
