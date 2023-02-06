Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Here are the Grammy winners so far.

Pop

Pop vocal album: "Harry's House," Harry Styles

Traditional pop vocal album: "Higher," Michael Bublé

Dance/electronic recording: "Break My Soul," Beyoncé

Remixed recording: "About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)," Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Duo/group performance: "Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Contemporary instrumental album: "Empire Central," Snarky Puppy

Best engineered album (non-classical): "Harry's House," Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent and Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Songwriter of the year (non-classical): Tobias Jesso Jr.

Producer of the year: Jack Antonoff

HIP-HOP/R&B

Rap album: "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

Rap song: "The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Rap performance: "The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar Melodic rap performance: "Wait for U," Future featuring Drake and Tems

Melodic rap performance: "Wait for U," Future featuring Drake and Tems

R&B album: "Black Radio III," Robert Glasper

R&B song: "Cuff It," Beyoncé

Progressive R&B album: "Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy

R&B performance: "Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

Traditional R&B performance: "Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé

ROCK

Album: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne

Song: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Performance: "Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

Alternative album: "Wet Leg," Wet Leg

Alternative music performance: "Chaise Longue," Wet Leg

Metal performance: "Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

COUNTRY/ROOTS

Album: "A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

Song: "'Til You Can't," Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Solo performance: "Live Forever," Willie Nelson

Duo/group: "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Americana album: "In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

Americana performance: "Made Up Mind," Bonnie Raitt

American Roots song: "Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

American Roots performance: "Stompin' Ground," Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Traditional blues album: "Get on Board," Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

Contemporary blues album: "Brother Johnny," Edgar Winter

Bluegrass album: "Crooked Tree," Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Folk album: "Revealer," Madison Cunningham

Regional roots album: "Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival," Ranky Tanky

Reggae: "The Kalling," Kabaka Pyramid

Global music album: "Sakura," Masa Takumi

Global musical performance: "Bayethe," Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

LATIN

Pop album: "Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre Musica

Rock/alternative album: "Motomami," Rosalía

Música urbana album: "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

Reginal Mexican album: "Un Canto por México — El Musical," Natalia Lafourcade

Tropical Latin album: "Pa'lla Voy," Marc Anthony

CLASSICAL

Orchestral performance: "Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman," Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Opera recording: "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones," Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Choral: "Born," Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)

Chamber: "Shaw: Evergreen," Attacca Quartet

Solo vocal album: "Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene," Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Instrumental solo: "Letters for the Future," Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Instrumental composition: "Refuge," Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Contemporary classical composition: "Puts: Contact," Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra)

Classical compendium: "An Adoption Story," Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

Best engineered album: "Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra," Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the year: Judith Sherman

JAZZ

Vocal album: "Linger Awhile," Samara Joy

Instrumental album: "New Standards Vol. 1," Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens

Large ensemble album:" Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra," Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Latin jazz album: "Fandango at the Wall in New York," Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Improvised solo: "Endangered Species," Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist

Instrumental composition: xxxx

GOSPEL

Album: "Kingdom Book One Deluxe," Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Song: "Kingdom," Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole,

Christian album: "Breathe," Maverick City Music

Contemporary Christian song: "Fear Is Not My Future," Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Roots gospel album: The Urban Hymnal, Tennessee State University Marching Band

MISC.

Children's music album: "The Movement," Alphabet Rockers

New Age: "Mystic Mirror," White Sun

Musical theater: "Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)," Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Comedy: "The Closer," Dave Chappelle

Music video: "All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Music film: "Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story," Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers

Score soundtrack: "Encanto," Germaine Franco, composer

Compilation soundtrack: "Encanto," Various Artists

Song for visual media: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto"; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and "Encanto" — Cast)

Boxed set: "In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83," Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes: "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)," Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Historical album: "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)," Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Score soundtrack for video games and interactive media: "Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok," Stephanie Economou, composer

Spoken word poetry album: "The Poet Who Sat by the Door," J. Ivy

Immersive audio album: "Divine Tides," Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: "Finding Me," Viola Davis