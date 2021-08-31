The best time to strengthen a college football team's defense is before — not after — the opponent carries the pigskin into the end zone.

The same principle applies to the battle against COVID-19. The pathogen's dangerously transmissible delta variant is overwhelming hospitals across the southern United States. Why wait until that crisis comes to Minnesota before putting the strongest possible preventive measures in place, particularly where crowds congregate?

That's why the lackluster COVID policies in place for Thursday night's University of Minnesota home opener against Ohio State induce frustration. With the daily average hospitalizations now topping 100,000 nationally, a small but conscientious group of universities are requiring football fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before entering stadiums.

The U, with its world-class academic health center and school of public health, should be among the institutions setting the standard for COVID safeguards. Unfortunately, the university is lagging, not leading, though it still has time to correct course this season.

A week ago, Louisiana State University (LSU) became one of the latest universities to announce it will require vaccination proof or a negative test on game day. "While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community," LSU President William F. Tate IV said in the announcement.

LSU joins the University of Oregon, Oregon State and Tulane University in enacting these protections, according to the Associated Press.

Regrettably, COVID cases and hospitalizations have risen in Minnesota as the summer wears on. While the uptick is not as severe as the state's December and January surge, it nevertheless requires responsible policies to halt further spread.

Requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test at Gophers games would help. It would provide an incentive for some vaccine holdouts to get the shots. In addition, it's a sensible precaution in a stadium setting.

Being outdoors is "very helpful in preventing COVID spread, but it's not perfect,' said Dr. Dimitri Drekonja, an infectious disease expert at the U. "And football games are the type of outdoor activities we'd worry about."

Reasons why include close proximity, with many of the 50,000 fans being shoulder to shoulder for several hours, lots of yelling/cheering creating aerosolized particles, as well as associated indoor gatherings and the use of restrooms and transit.

Drekonja, an outspoken advocate for mandating student vaccinations at the U, said he's "100% in favor" of putting in place the same requirements as LSU and the other schools.

In response to an editorial writer's query, U officials noted that masks are required of fans indoors at Huntington Bank Stadium, and "strongly encouraged" when they are outdoors.

Paul Rovnak, senior associate athletic director-communications, said that Gopher Athletics is following the U's campus guidelines. He noted that Minnesota is currently in "a different spot with COVID" than Louisiana, and added that few college programs are requiring vaccinations/negative tests for fans.

In addition, Rovnak said he is not aware of any Minnesota professional sports teams that are requiring vaccination/negative tests in their home stadiums.

Rovnak is accurate when he points out the difference in the two states' COVID metrics. Louisiana currently has 58 cases per 100,000 population, according to the New York Times. Minnesota is at 28 cases per 100,000.

But the pandemic has shown how quickly the numbers can change. Preventing spread requires proactive measures, such as strong safeguards in football stadiums and other venues. Right now, only a few collegiate programs have tough requirements like LSU's, but delta's threat means that's likely to change. Why not get out in front of this?

The U is also a public institution that should provide leadership on public health issues and set an example for private businesses — including professional sports teams.

It's an outrage that some regional programs don't have a choice when it comes to COVID safeguards for football games or other activities. A University of Iowa spokesman pointed out that state law prohibits Iowa's public universities from requiring proof of vaccination.

Thankfully, the U does not face such an irresponsible limitation in Minnesota. It has a chance to put the best possible preventive measures in place and should do so.