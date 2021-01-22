People write all kinds of things in their dating profiles because it's what they think others want to hear. (Keyword: think.) Let's take a look at seven of these generic lines and what they actually mean.

1. What you say: I'm just as comfortable in a tux (or little black dress) as I am in jeans and a T-shirt.

What we know you really mean: Honestly, I'd rather be in my oversized sweatpants on the couch most nights, but I don't want you to think I'm a loser, so I'll tell you I'm just as comfortable in a tux. The reality? I don't think I've ever worn a tux, and if I have, I definitely didn't tie my own bow tie.

2. What you say: I love to laugh and have fun.

What we know you really mean: I want you to think I'm normal and don't freak out when I'm losing my "Bachelor" pool or cry when I burn my toast every other morning.

3. What you say: I'm not looking for a hookup.

What we know you really mean: I got burned in the past many, many times. I'd actually be up for a casual relationship if we're not the right fit for the long term, but I know that's not what you want to hear, so I'll go in the complete other direction even though I could (and should) just say nothing at all.

4. What you say: My friends tell me I'm smart, funny and attractive.

What we know you really mean: I think highly of myself, but rather than saying that, I'm going to use my "friends" as a buffer to look humble. Is it working yet?

5. What you say: I joined this site because one of my friends met someone on here.

What we know you really mean: I'm still scared of doing online dating, and I am honestly judging myself, but if I write this, it makes me look like I'm some kind of romantic optimist. Again, is it working yet?

6. What you say: I work hard and play hard.

What we know you really mean: I'm a workaholic, and when I come home from work (as in, get up from my desk and walk into the kitchen), I drink myself into oblivion. Maybe I'll make time for you, too. Maybe not.

7. What you say: I take care of myself and want someone else who does, too.

What we know you really mean: I want someone hot and skinny/ripped.