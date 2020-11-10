Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. The Informer
2. The Rental
3. After We Collided
4. Apocalypto
5. Ava (2020)
6. Possessor: Uncut
7. Antebellum
8. Love and Monsters
9. Friendsgiving
10. Battle of the Bulge: Winter War
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Informer
2. The Rental
3. After We Collided
4. Apocalypto
5. Ava (2020)
6. The Dark and the Wicked
7. The Phenomenon
8. Sputnik
9. The Secret: Dare to Dream
10. A Nice Girl Like You
