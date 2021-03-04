Michael Rand is joined by Andrew Krammer as they set up the start of Vikings free agency in a couple of weeks. Krammer reported on general manager Rick Spielman's long session with reporters on Wednesday and distills that information into some big takeaways as the Vikings face a lot of decisions and a shrinking salary cap.

At the outset of the show, Rand breaks down what could be a defining night in Minnesota sports: Zach Parise is benched for the Wild's 5-1 loss, a move that showed a lack of accountability on Parise's part but could divide the team. The Wolves were blown out again, and Karl-Anthony Towns' patience is wearing thin. And the Gophers lost by 19 at Penn State, doing nothing to help Richard Pitino's job security.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports