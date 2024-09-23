The thing that’s missing from MinneWalz Mania?

That one overlooked true thing throughout our history, before and since statehood in 1858, is a well-deserved reputation as an egalitarian and communitarian outlier among the states and in our region. Our better angels have sought not just greater equality through expanded entitlement to basic human needs, but a sense of solidarity and community. And it’s often been driven by a liberal religious conviction that all of us are God’s children and that we are obligated to take care of each other.