“The Sopranos” have gotten rebooted — sort of — for the pandemic.

Creator David Chase dusted off his keyboard to envision humorous ways the Italian mobsters would deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Original cast members Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa unveiled the scene on their recently launched “Talking Sopranos” podcast, available on Spotify.

The copy involves some of the Emmy Award-winning show’s famous characters — alive and dead — including Tony Soprano, Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti, Paulie Walnuts, Meadow Soprano, Adriana La Cerva, Dr. Melfi, Phil Leotardo, Uncle Junior, Bobby Bacala, Johnny Sack, A.J. Soprano and Livia Soprano.

“Things are tough right now with all the bad news and things that are going on, it’s nice to have something to laugh about,” said Imperioli, who portrayed Moltisanti. “David thought it was important to bring some levity to the world, and he wrote these lines about the Soprano characters relating to the coronavirus.”

Chase brought his characters into the new normal, with each referring to the pandemic in their own way.

“We’re not doing well with the quarantine in our house,” the long-suffering wife played by Edie Falco says. “It’s making me face the music that this is a dysfunctional family. But it’s keeping my husband in, which is good.”

Watch the first episode here, in which the two actors talk about the pilot for the popular HBO show, which aired from 1999 to 2007: