11 best holiday shows this season in the Twin Cities area

Looking for yuletide merriment and entertainment? Check out these holiday shows, events and exhibits.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2025 at 12:00PM
Sage Engle-Laird portrays the main character Gerda in Ballet Co.Laboratory's "The Snow Queen" Dec. 19-21 at University of Minnesota's Ted Mann Concert Hall. (Alexis Lund Photography)

‘The Snow Queen’

Ballet Co.Laboratory’s adaptation of the Danish fairy tale returns with magic, music and reindeer. The production follows a young girl named Gerda on her journey to rescue her brother Kai from the Snow Queen’s spell. Zoé Emilie Henrot’s choreography is set to music by British composer and suffragette Ethel Smyth, a contemporary of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Fans of Disney’s “Frozen” will recognize familiar elements from Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale in this beloved holiday production. (7 p.m. Dec. 19, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls. $50, $40 children/students. 651-313-5967, balletcolaboratory.org)

SHEILA REGAN

Loyce Houlton’s “Nutcracker Fantasy" will be performed by students from 20 Twin Cities schools Dec. 13-21 at the State Theatre. (Dani Werner)

‘Nutcracker Fantasy’

Dancers from more than 20 Twin Cities schools, special guest stars and a 44-piece orchestra bring the magic to Loyce Houlton’s “Nutcracker Fantasy,” a cherished Twin Cities tradition. First choreographed in 1964 and produced for decades by Minnesota Dance Theatre, the work now continues under A Dancer’s Place Productions, founded by Houlton’s daughter, Lise Houlton, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Gilliland. The joyful story has been updated for the 21st century, with elaborate costumes and sets as it returns to the State Theatre. (3 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Dec. 13-21, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $25–$160, 612-455-9500, hennepinarts.org)

S.R.

Liv Redpath performs Handel's "Messiah" with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra this December in Minneapolis and St. Paul. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s ‘Messiah’

Raised in Edina, soprano Liv Redpath has been on the ascent in the world of opera and classical concert works in recent years, including lead roles at Germany’s Bayerische Staatsoper and the esteemed Santa Fe Opera. But she seldom returns to the Twin Cities and almost never in the company of one of our two top orchestras. That will change when she sings the heavenly soprano part in Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah,” alongside an impressive quartet of soloists (including outstanding countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen), local chamber choir the Singers and conductor Dinis Sousa. (7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19, Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $6-$70, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Felicity Jones ("Channing"), Dominic Sessa ("Sammy"), Chloë Grace Moretz ("Taylor"), Devery Jacobs ("Donna"), Jason Schwartzman ("Doug"), Rafaella Karnaby ("Lucy"), Michelle Pfeiffer ("Claire"), Drake Shehan ("Ben"), Denis Leary ("Nick") in OH WHAT FUN
The cast of "Oh. What. Fun." (Alisha Wetherill/Amazon Content Services)

‘Oh. What. Fun.’

Michelle Pfeiffer seemed to disappear from the movies for a while there, and she disappears from this movie, too. It’s set during the holidays when Type A Claire (Pfeiffer) goes missing and her self-involved family members don’t even notice that, instead of creating the perfectly gift-wrapped, impeccably roasted holiday of her family’s dreams, she went off and had herself some “me” time. Directed by “The Big Sick” director Thomas Showalter, “Oh. What. Fun.” is probably more, um, fun than that sounds and it has a snappy supporting cast that includes Joan Chen, Chloe Grace Moretz, Eva Longoria, Jason Schwartzman and Danielle Brooks. Streaming Dec. 3 on Amazon Prime.

CHRIS HEWITT

Preservation Hall Jazz Band � Shannon Brinkman���
Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Shannon Brinkman)

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Spice up your holidays with some New Orleans flavor. Preservation Hall Jazz Band is a NOLA institution, founded in 1963 in the French Quarter to keep the traditional jazz vibe alive. Preservation Hall, their funky old clubhouse on St. Peter Street, has become a top tourist destination to experience old school New Orleans. Tuba player Ben Jaffe, son of the PHJB founder, leads the always-rewarding touring band, which is bringing its Creole Christmas program to the other end of the Mississippi for two nights. (7 p.m. Dec. 19 & 6 & 8:30 p.m. Dec. 20, the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $74.91 and up, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Twin Cities country music traditionalists Trailer Trash take their enduringly popular Trashy Little Xmas shows on the road this year. (Provided)

Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas

A bar band that started the same year Holidazzle began, 1992, Trailer Trash and its seasonal marathon of honky-tonk holiday gigs have officially outlived the city’s own holiday party for December traditions in Minneapolis. The classic country vets have taken their fun-filled, twang-fueled Xmas shows on the road since the closing of their old hang Lee’s Liquor Lounge in 2019, the upside of which is fans have a wider variety of options. They’re playing eight shows total starting along the North Shore in Silver Bay (Nov. 28, Reunion Hall) and continuing at Chatfield Center for the Arts (Dec. 5), Minneapolis’ Parkway Theater (Dec. 6) and Hook & Ladder (Dec. 12-13) and ending Dec. 19-20 in St. Paul at the Lee’s-like Turf Club. (Times vary, $30-$35, trailertrashmusic.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The holiday production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" comes from London. (Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

This summer Cynthia Erivo made headlines as the bold title character in “Jesus Christ Superstar” opposite Adam Lambert as Judas in a Hollywood Bowl production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic rock opera. Now British director Timothy Sheader has assembled a crackerjack team of accomplished pros with the talent if not the star power to bring a different kind of holiday spirit to the Ordway. The production is headlined by Brooklyn-based rock belter Jack Hopewell as Jesus, Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. This is the same trio that starred in the recently concluded national tour of “Superstar.” (Dec. 9-28, Ordway Center, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $46.50-$156.50, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

Santa will make an appearance Dec. 13 and 14 at Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors. (Hayes Scriven)

Christmas at the Lighthouse

Journey to the scenic north to learn some history while getting into the holiday spirit at Split Rock Lighthouse. Learn how families survived winter and see how the holidays were celebrated in the modest 1930s compared with today’s fast-paced times. You also can make your own vintage ornament to take home. The holiday tours are held Fri.-Sun. from Thanksgiving through Dec. 28. Santa will make an appearance Dec. 13-14 with the gift of free admission to children and patrons who bring a donation from the Silver Bay Veterans Home giving guide including health and personal care, clothing-related items and gift cards. (10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 28, $10-$20, 3713 Split Rock Lighthouse Road, Two Harbors, Minn., mnhs.org)

MELISSA WALKER

Comedian Roy Wood Jr.

‘Daily Show’ favorites

Samantha Bee, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng have performed this year in the Twin Cities. But we’re not quite done welcoming “Daily Show” veterans. Roy Wood Jr., who now hosts CNN’s “Have I Got News For You,” will stop by as part of his stand-up/book promotion tour. Tickets are a bit pricey, but they include a signed copy of his new memoir, “The Man of Many Fathers.” We’ll also get a visit from current correspondent Jordan Klepper, who specializes in needling Trump supporters. He’ll be joined by singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. (Wood Jr: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., 79.50-$112.10. Klepper: 3 and 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Fillmore, $64, fillmoreminneapolis.com.

NEAL JUSTIN

The magical Nordic folklore character Tomte is back at the American Swedish Institute for its annual holiday show. (American Swedish Institute)

‘Tomte Tales: Legends of Winter’

Magical Nordic folklore spirit Tomte takes over the Turnblad Mansion for the American Swedish Institute’s annual Holiday Experience. Tomte wears a pointy red cap and joins forces with his furry animal friends, Lucia, Krampas, Julbok, Santa and the reindeer to take visitors on a tour of winter and Nordic folklore. On Dec. 5-7, visitors can also catch the Julmarknad Handcraft Market, where more than 60 local artists sell handmade goods. “Tomte” exhibition ends Jan. 25. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thu., 2600 Park Av., Mpls., $1-$17, free for kids under 5, 612-871-4907 or asimn.org)

ALICIA ELER

Nadezhda Glazunova's watercolor/gouache painting "Grandmother Reading to Grandchild by the Christmas Tree" is on view at the Museum of Russian Art. (Alexsi & Anastasia Currier)

‘Nadezhda Glazunova: Festive Art’

Nadezhda Glazunova’s watercolor paintings send viewers into a nostalgic world of holiday cheer. Her paintings capture traditional holidays in a Russian village, as well as weddings and baptisms. American author and artist Alexsi Currier met Glazunova in Petrozavodsk in 1989 and brought her work back to the United States. Currier commissioned some of the works on view as designs for Christmas and Easter cards, and others are images made for original book illustrations. Ends Jan. 11. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun., Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av., Mpls., $5-$15, free for members and kids under 13, 612-821-9045 or tmora.org)

A.E.

Star Tribune staff

