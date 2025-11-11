11 best holiday shows this season in the Twin Cities area

‘The Snow Queen’
Ballet Co.Laboratory’s adaptation of the Danish fairy tale returns with magic, music and reindeer. The production follows a young girl named Gerda on her journey to rescue her brother Kai from the Snow Queen’s spell. Zoé Emilie Henrot’s choreography is set to music by British composer and suffragette Ethel Smyth, a contemporary of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Fans of Disney’s “Frozen” will recognize familiar elements from Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale in this beloved holiday production. (7 p.m. Dec. 19, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls. $50, $40 children/students. 651-313-5967, balletcolaboratory.org)
SHEILA REGAN
‘Nutcracker Fantasy’
Dancers from more than 20 Twin Cities schools, special guest stars and a 44-piece orchestra bring the magic to Loyce Houlton’s “Nutcracker Fantasy,” a cherished Twin Cities tradition. First choreographed in 1964 and produced for decades by Minnesota Dance Theatre, the work now continues under A Dancer’s Place Productions, founded by Houlton’s daughter, Lise Houlton, and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Gilliland. The joyful story has been updated for the 21st century, with elaborate costumes and sets as it returns to the State Theatre. (3 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., Dec. 13-21, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av., Mpls. $25–$160, 612-455-9500, hennepinarts.org)
S.R.
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s ‘Messiah’
Raised in Edina, soprano Liv Redpath has been on the ascent in the world of opera and classical concert works in recent years, including lead roles at Germany’s Bayerische Staatsoper and the esteemed Santa Fe Opera. But she seldom returns to the Twin Cities and almost never in the company of one of our two top orchestras. That will change when she sings the heavenly soprano part in Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah,” alongside an impressive quartet of soloists (including outstanding countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen), local chamber choir the Singers and conductor Dinis Sousa. (7 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19, Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $6-$70, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)
ROB HUBBARD
‘Oh. What. Fun.’
Michelle Pfeiffer seemed to disappear from the movies for a while there, and she disappears from this movie, too. It’s set during the holidays when Type A Claire (Pfeiffer) goes missing and her self-involved family members don’t even notice that, instead of creating the perfectly gift-wrapped, impeccably roasted holiday of her family’s dreams, she went off and had herself some “me” time. Directed by “The Big Sick” director Thomas Showalter, “Oh. What. Fun.” is probably more, um, fun than that sounds and it has a snappy supporting cast that includes Joan Chen, Chloe Grace Moretz, Eva Longoria, Jason Schwartzman and Danielle Brooks. Streaming Dec. 3 on Amazon Prime.
CHRIS HEWITT