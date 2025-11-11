11 best holiday shows this season in the Twin Cities area

Michelle Pfeiffer seemed to disappear from the movies for a while there, and she disappears from this movie, too. It’s set during the holidays when Type A Claire (Pfeiffer) goes missing and her self-involved family members don’t even notice that, instead of creating the perfectly gift-wrapped, impeccably roasted holiday of her family’s dreams, she went off and had herself some “me” time. Directed by “The Big Sick” director Thomas Showalter, “Oh. What. Fun.” is probably more, um, fun than that sounds and it has a snappy supporting cast that includes Joan Chen, Chloe Grace Moretz, Eva Longoria, Jason Schwartzman and Danielle Brooks. Streaming Dec. 3 on Amazon Prime.