Faux fur, quilted jackets and warm knits are among the winter wardrobe finds that will get you through every occasion during Minnesota's coldest season. We took to the observation deck at the Foshay Tower to test these worthy finds.
Pretty in pink
Dries van Noten dress, $1,150, nordstromrack.com; Moncler quilted jacket, $1,625, nordstrom.com
Confidently cozy
Tan knit hat, $13, hm.com; fingerless gloves, $7, hm.com; faux fur jacket, $65, nordstromrack.com; ALC metallic knit top, $30, nordstromrack.com; Zimmermann pants, $750, nordstrom.com
All wrapped up
Oversized scarf, $15, tjmaxx.com; Jil Sander alpaca wool blazer, $2,650, nordstrom.com ; Vince lilac sweater, $100, nordstromrack.com ; Hunter green jogging pants, $30, zara.com
Rosy outlook
Dusty rose Cinzia Rocca jacket, $200, tjmaxx.com; Quilted Calvin Klein jacket, $60, tjmaxx.com
Keeping it casual
Faux fur bucket hat, $15, tjmaxx.com; faux fur vest, $40, nordstromrack.com; Jil Sander Gabardine top, $890, nordstrom.com; patterned pants, $36, zara.com
Hair/makeup: Nicole Fae, mooretalent.com; model: Merissa Johnson, ignite-models.com