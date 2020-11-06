FRIDAY

All games at 7 pm, unless noted

EAST CENTRAL

North

• Princeton at Foley

• Zimmerman at Little Falls

South

• Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale

METRO

East

• Mounds View at East Ridge

• Stillwater at Cretin-Derham Hall

North

• Anoka at Maple Grove

• Champlin Park at Totino-Grace

• Osseo at Blaine

South

• Burnsville at Rosemount

• Eastview at Eagan

• Lakeville South at Farmington

West

• Eden Prairie at Prior Lake

• Minnetonka at Edina

• Shakopee at Wayzata

MID SOUTHEAST

Red

• Alden-Conger/G-E at Lester Prairie/HT

MID STATE

Sub I

• Pierz at Rockford

NORTH CENTRAL

Blue

• Andover at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 pm

• Buffalo at St. Francis, 6 pm

White

• Delano at Rocori, 5 pm

• Becker at Hutchinson

• Big Lake at Willmar

SOUTH CENTRAL

Silver

• Norwood Young America at Sibley East

• Tri-City United at Belle Plaine

SUBURBAN

Blue

• Coon Rapids at Park Center, 5 pm

• Irondale at Armstrong, 6 pm

• Spring Lake Park at Hopkins, 6 pm

SUBURBAN

Grey

• South St. Paul at Tartan

Maroon

• St. Thomas Academy at Hastings

Red

• Benilde-St. Margaret's at Holy Angels

TWIN CITY

Blue

• Minneapolis North at Fridley, 4 pm

• Providence Academy at St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake

• St. Anthony at Mound Westonka

Gold

• Minneapolis South at Brooklyn Center, 2 pm

• Academy Force at Minneapolis Roosevelt, 3:30 pm

Maroon

• Minneapolis Henry at Breck

• Spectrum at Concordia Academy

Red

• Richfield at Minneapolis Southwest, 6 pm

• Columbia Heights at Bloomington Kennedy

Silver

• St. Paul Johnson at St. Paul Humboldt, 5 pm

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Agnes at Minneapolis Edison, 6 pm

• St. Cloud Apollo at Armstrong, 6 pm

• Apple Valley at Chaska

• Bloomington Jefferson at Cooper

• Buffalo at Hill-Murray

• Centennial at St. Michael-Albertville

• Forest Lake at Park of Cottage Grove

• Hill-Murray at DeLaSalle

• Howard Lake-W-Winsted at Kimball Area

• LeSueur-Henderson at Jordan

• Litchfield at Albany

• Milaca at Holy Family

• Red Wing at Rochester Lourdes

• Simley at Henry Sibley

SATURDAY

EAST CENTRAL

South

• Watertown-Mayer at Dassel-Cokato, 1 pm

METRO

East

• Woodbury at Roseville, 2 pm

SUBURBAN

Grey

• Mahtomedi at North St. Paul, 1 pm

TWIN CITY

Red

• St. Croix Lutheran at Minneapolis Washburn, 1 pm

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Louis Park at Orono, noon

• Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rogers, noon

• Lakeville North at White Bear Lake, 1 pm