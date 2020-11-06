FRIDAY
All games at 7 pm, unless noted
EAST CENTRAL
North
• Princeton at Foley
• Zimmerman at Little Falls
South
• Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale
METRO
East
• Mounds View at East Ridge
• Stillwater at Cretin-Derham Hall
North
• Anoka at Maple Grove
• Champlin Park at Totino-Grace
• Osseo at Blaine
South
• Burnsville at Rosemount
• Eastview at Eagan
• Lakeville South at Farmington
West
• Eden Prairie at Prior Lake
• Minnetonka at Edina
• Shakopee at Wayzata
MID SOUTHEAST
Red
• Alden-Conger/G-E at Lester Prairie/HT
MID STATE
Sub I
• Pierz at Rockford
NORTH CENTRAL
Blue
• Andover at Cambridge-Isanti, 6 pm
• Buffalo at St. Francis, 6 pm
White
• Delano at Rocori, 5 pm
• Becker at Hutchinson
• Big Lake at Willmar
SOUTH CENTRAL
Silver
• Norwood Young America at Sibley East
• Tri-City United at Belle Plaine
SUBURBAN
Blue
• Coon Rapids at Park Center, 5 pm
• Irondale at Armstrong, 6 pm
• Spring Lake Park at Hopkins, 6 pm
SUBURBAN
Grey
• South St. Paul at Tartan
Maroon
• St. Thomas Academy at Hastings
Red
• Benilde-St. Margaret's at Holy Angels
TWIN CITY
Blue
• Minneapolis North at Fridley, 4 pm
• Providence Academy at St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake
• St. Anthony at Mound Westonka
Gold
• Minneapolis South at Brooklyn Center, 2 pm
• Academy Force at Minneapolis Roosevelt, 3:30 pm
Maroon
• Minneapolis Henry at Breck
• Spectrum at Concordia Academy
Red
• Richfield at Minneapolis Southwest, 6 pm
• Columbia Heights at Bloomington Kennedy
Silver
• St. Paul Johnson at St. Paul Humboldt, 5 pm
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Agnes at Minneapolis Edison, 6 pm
• St. Cloud Apollo at Armstrong, 6 pm
• Apple Valley at Chaska
• Bloomington Jefferson at Cooper
• Buffalo at Hill-Murray
• Centennial at St. Michael-Albertville
• Forest Lake at Park of Cottage Grove
• Hill-Murray at DeLaSalle
• Howard Lake-W-Winsted at Kimball Area
• LeSueur-Henderson at Jordan
• Litchfield at Albany
• Milaca at Holy Family
• Red Wing at Rochester Lourdes
• Simley at Henry Sibley
SATURDAY
EAST CENTRAL
South
• Watertown-Mayer at Dassel-Cokato, 1 pm
METRO
East
• Woodbury at Roseville, 2 pm
SUBURBAN
Grey
• Mahtomedi at North St. Paul, 1 pm
TWIN CITY
Red
• St. Croix Lutheran at Minneapolis Washburn, 1 pm
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Louis Park at Orono, noon
• Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rogers, noon
• Lakeville North at White Bear Lake, 1 pm