W. Kamau Bell

Race relations

In the very first episode of “United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell,” the host made headlines by attending a KKK rally. Four years later, the always provocative series returns to the subject of white supremacy, but this time with an emphasis on subtler shades of racism. There’s an optimistic moment in which blues artist Daryl Davis jams with some ex-Klansmen, but you’ll feel nothing but hopelessness after Bell’s heartbreaking conversation with his mother, who fears fascism is right around the corner.

9 p.m. Sunday, CNN

A bold move

You may not normally watch soap operas, but there’s a reason to check out “The Bold and the Beautiful.” It’s the first scripted series to shoot under coronavirus conditions. At the very least, we need to see if the cast hotties try smooching through face masks. And if you’re not careful, you may find yourself caring about Sally’s pregnancy plans, Flo’s kidnapping and a life-threatening motorcycle accident.

12:30 p.m. Monday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Food for thought

For the second season of “Street Food,” filmmakers headed to Latin America so viewers can drool over fugazzetta, a stuffed pizza that rivals anything being cooked up in Chicago, and toasted tortillas that will make you swear off Taco Bell for life. What makes this series extra special is the way each episode weaves in personal stories of chefs who are more interested in feeding their neighbors than earning a Michelin star.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Bristle while you work

If you’re starting to miss regular office life, check out the final six episodes of “Corporate,” the sitcom that reminds us that the suit-and-tie routine is worse than Dilbert ever imagined. After watching the hapless execs endure yet another round of boardroom meetings, working out of your bedroom will seem like paradise.

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Comedy Central

Little fires everywhere

The members of “Tacoma FD” don’t spend much time battling fires or even leaving their station. That may be unfortunate for Tacoma residents, but it’s good news for those looking for a different take on the workplace comedy. In this second season, the hapless crew tries to extinguish a secret blog, a gambling addiction and the spirit of the local police department.

9 p.m. Thursday, TruTV

Neal Justin