Review: He’s a commoner but he could be a British king in ‘The Pretender’

Rare’s the author who invents her own literary language, but Jo Harkin has accomplished just that.
Her dazzling, jocular novel “The Pretender” recounts the journey of one John Collan, from his anonymous boyhood in a rural village to a claim, as Edward Plantagenet, on the English monarchy. Never has a peasant risen so far, so fast.
Set in the 1480s, as Henry VII (father of baddie Henry VIII) ascends to the throne following the War of the Roses, “The Pretender” opens with John rooted in bucolic bliss, a dreamy 10-year-old whose japes and scrapes make up all the world he’ll ever need.
He’s intoxicated by tales of battlefield valor, imagining a duel with the local billy goat, yet he’s also tender-hearted, a devout Christian who has “an excessively soft face. Like a new cheese.”
His country life is disrupted when a gentleman sweeps him to Oxford; a priest attempts to winnow out the commoner from the child, tutoring him in Latin, the code of conduct for a proper earl. We learn his true father, the scheming late Duke of Clarence, had swapped him with another, protecting his neck from the ax.
John, now called Lambert, learns his lessons in solitude until a grisly upheaval transports him to the safekeeping of his aunt, Margaret, duchess of Burgundy. (During the channel crossing the sailors give him yet another name: “Simnel,” after a fruitcake.)
Margaret mentors him in “sensible governance,” as she describes it. He grows into a polished persona, the Yorkists’ final ploy to quell the Tudor threat. Harkin tinkers with her young lord’s identity like a kaleidoscope, but Edward remains the sweet-tempered, empathic boy from a farm in Oxfordshire.
“The Pretender” celebrates and subverts the conventions of historical fiction. The influences are there in plain sight — Hilary Mantel (“Wolf Hall”), Chaucer’s Wife of Bath, Arthurian legends, Sally Rooney, sex comedies — yet the novel moves with its own zany energy.