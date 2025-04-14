Review: He’s a commoner but he could be a British king in ‘The Pretender’

She’s a dangerous and beguiling creation, a Middle Ages mean girl; you won’t meet anyone like her on the page. Edward doesn’t want to be king and Joan doesn’t want to marry. He distrusts her but falls in love, moping about the Kildares’ castle where Harkin shows off her lyrical gifts: “He’s alone in the cloister. A fine rain is coming down, drifting through the arches, velveting his face.”