The Photo List template

Display stunningly large photos in a scrollable list as an alternative to the typical clicky photo gallery.

By Jamie Hutt

Star Tribune

February 1, 2024 at 5:23PM

This is an introductory block of text. The template will take text from the story body and print it above the first image in the gallery. This introduction is handy for setting up the theme of the gallery and can give users some insight into what we’re trying to show them.

All text found in a story prints here, so keep it very short and introductoryish.


Jamie Hutt

Digital design director

Jamie Hutt is the digital design director, overseeing news design for Star Tribune's digital products. Hutt was a member of the team that developed Star Tribune’s first online service in 1994.

