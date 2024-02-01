This is an introductory block of text. The template will take text from the story body and print it above the first image in the gallery. This introduction is handy for setting up the theme of the gallery and can give users some insight into what we’re trying to show them.
No Section
The Photo List template
Display stunningly large photos in a scrollable list as an alternative to the typical clicky photo gallery.
All text found in a story prints here, so keep it very short and introductoryish.
More from No Section
See More