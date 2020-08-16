Q: “The Orville,” the Seth MacFarlane show where he was in front of the camera, was very good and we were sad to not see it come back. Any word on it coming back?

A: It will be back only, as I have mentioned before, in a different place. The next season of the show will be on Hulu. It was expected to appear in late 2020, giving MacFarlane time to work on what’s reportedly a complicated and ambitious production. But work on the new season was halted by the pandemic, so there’s no clear answer as to when it will reappear.

Turkish drama has likely ended

Q: After watching three seasons of “Intersection,” we’re hoping there will be more episodes. The last season had only five episodes and the story line seemed to be left hanging. Is there any indication this series will continue? We’ve grown attached to the characters!

A: One of the joys of streaming services is viewers can discover older shows and foreign productions they might not have seen before. One example is “Intersection,” a glossy drama from Turkey. It attracted a lot of notice when it first aired in 2016, for a total of 31 episodes, all of which are listed on Netflix. But I do not know of any plans to make more.

Tee’d off at song selection

Q: As a golf enthusiast, I noticed for several years that the TV intro to the Masters golf tournament featured a background signature instrumental by Barry White and his orchestra. Then suddenly, the channel switched to some other musical selection. Can you please inform me of the reasoning for dropping the Barry White piece?

A: “Love’s Theme,” the ’70s hit by White’s Love Unlimited Orchestra, was indeed featured in TV golf coverage though not, as far as I can tell, on the Masters. CBS Sports has carried that tournament since the 1950s (and plans to again when the tournament makes a return in November). ABC Sports included “Love’s Theme” in its golf coverage for years. In 1997, ABC Sports underwent big changes at the top, among other things leading to an overhaul of moribund golf coverage. That apparently marked the end of “Love’s Theme” on the telecasts.

