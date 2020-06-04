Derek Michael Chauvin, 44, Oakdale

Second-degree murder: Chauvin caused the death of a human being, George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense.

Maximum sentence: 40 years

Third-degree murder: Chauvin caused the death of another, George Floyd, by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.

Maximum sentence: 25 years

Second-degree manslaughter: Chauvin caused the death of George Floyd by culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.

Maximum sentence: 10 years

Thomas Kiernan Lane, 37, St. Paul

Charges:

Aiding and Abetting unintentional Second Degree Murder while committing a felony: Lane intentionally aided, advised, hired counseled, or conspired with or otherwise procured another to commit a crime, namely, causing the death of a human being, George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense.

Maximum sentence: 40 years

Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Manslaughter — Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk: Lane intentionally aided, advised, hired, counseled, or conspired with or otherwise procured the other to commit he crime, namely caused the death of another, George Floyd, by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another, George Floyd.

Maximum sentence: 10 years

J Alexander Kueng, 26, Plymouth

Charges: Aiding and Abetting unintentional Second Degree Murder: Kueng intentionally aided, advised, hired counseled, or conspired with or otherwise procured another to commit a crime, namely, causing the death of a human being, George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense.

Maximum sentence: 40 years

Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Manslaughter — Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk: Lane intentionally aided, advised, hired, counseled, or conspired with or otherwise procured the other to commit he crime, namely caused the death of another, George Floyd, by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another, George Floyd.

Maximum sentence: 10 years

Tou Thao, 34, Coon Rapids

Charges: Aiding and Abetting unintentional Second Degree Murder: Thao intentionally aided, advised, hired counseled, or conspired with or otherwise procured another to commit a crime, namely, causing the death of a human being, George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense.

Maximum sentence: 40 years

Aiding and Abetting Second Degree Manslaughter — Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk: Thao intentionally aided, advised, hired, counseled, or conspired with or otherwise procured the other to commit a crime, namely caused the death of another, George Floyd, by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another, George Floyd.

Maximum sentence: 10 years