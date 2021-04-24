Hang on, folks. The 2021 NFL QB Shuffle is in full swing and will keep on spinning Thursday night, when at least five quarterbacks are expected to be picked in the upper half of the first round of the draft. Here's a recap of what's happened so far and what could be coming soon:

Team Goodbye Hello

Jets Sam Darnold Zach Wilson?

The Jets are expected to take BYU's Wilson No. 2 overall and become the first team to use a top-three pick on a quarterback twice in four years. Patience is so 20th century.

Colts Philip Rivers Carson Wentz

Frank Reich got Wentz in a Philly fire sale. This could become the best move of the offseason.

Carson Wentz will get a fresh start in Indianapolis after falling out of favor in Philadelphia.

Eagles Carson Wentz Jalen Hurts

Hurts is Philly's Plan B. Are the Eagles looking for Plan C? Stay tuned.

Jaguars Gardner Minshew Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville is expected to make every mock draft in the world start out 1-0 on Thursday.

Washington Alex Smith Ryan Fitzpatrick

FitzMagic can't play forever. Can he?

Bears Mitchell Trubisky Andy Dalton

Sorry, Red Rifle, but Bears fans are hoping for another Chicago shuffle via a blockbuster trade up from the 20th pick.

Team Goodbye Hello

Lions Matthew Stafford Jared Goff

Is Goff enough to keep the Lions from drafting a quarterback at No. 7?

Panthers Teddy Bridgewater Sam Darnold

Technically, it's not a goodbye for Teddy. Not yet, anyway.

Saints Drew Brees Jameis Winston

Taysom Hill will share the load and take over if Winston can't protect the ball.

Rams Jared Goff Matthew Stafford

The Rams gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick and the player they picked first overall in 2016 for a 33-year-old Stafford. Better win big ASAP, L.A.

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo TBD

Garoppolo isn't gone, but his days are numbered. The 49ers didn't pay the bounty to move up nine spots and take a tight end at No. 3. They'll choose from among Alabama's Mac Jones, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.

READY TO SHUFFLE?

Texans Deshaun Watson ???

Watson's legal problems could sideline one of the game's best QBs.

Broncos Drew Lock Teddy Bridgewater?

Will new GM George Paton reach into his Vikings past and trade for Bridgewater? Will he pick a QB at No. 9? Or will he give Lock another year to prove himself?

Giants Daniel Jones ???

New York's other team already pulled the plug on the No. 3 pick from 2018. Might the Giants, who have the 11th pick, do the same with the No. 6 pick from 2019?

Teams set at quarterback that could be tempted to pick their next quarterback: Falcons, Steelers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Vikings.

MARK CRAIG