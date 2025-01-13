Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The need for a special election in Minnesota House District 54A
A bipartisan call to action.
By Michael Brodkorb
The legitimacy of elections is foundational in any democracy.
It is the foundation on which we base trust in our institutions and affirm the people’s will. This truth rises above party lines, which is why the situation unfolding in Minnesota’s House District 54A demands bipartisan attention.
The dispute between Democrat incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke and Republican Aaron Paul over destroyed ballots — the very essence of an election — demands an extraordinary response: a new election.
I urge Democrats and Republicans alike to rise above political gamesmanship and legal maneuvering to preserve the integrity of our democracy. Only by calling for a special election in HD 54A will both parties prove themselves committed to the basic tenets of governance: transparency, fairness and accountability.
Upholding the will of the people
Elections are not perfect, but they do have to be credible. In HD 54A, where the destruction of the ballots casts uncertainty over the result, it comes down to the core decision: ensuring voters’ voices are heard, vs. political advantage. Without a clear resolution, the legitimacy of either Tabke or Paul winning will be forever clouded by doubt.
Safeguarding the electoral process is in the best interest of both Republicans and Democrats. A bipartisan appeal for a new election would further cement public trust, sending one essential message: The people’s will is above partisan interests.
A Republican view: Democracy first
As a Republican who has publicly supported Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, my advocacy is rooted in principle, not partisanship. Supporting these Democratic leaders is not about leaving Republican values; instead, it means taking back ideals that should define us as a country: justice, democracy and the rule of law.
That principle applies to HD 54A. Supporting this special election isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s evidence of the power of our collective commitment to democracy. Republicans have often portrayed themselves as champions of integrity and accountability. Embracing this moment is an opportunity for us to step up and reaffirm those values — to show leadership that puts the system above short-term political gains.
A call for unity
Democrats also need to step up. The erosion of faith in electoral systems has been a bipartisan affliction fueled by disagreements in several election cycles. In joining Republicans in this call, Democrats will help close the book on divisive accusations of fraud and manipulation.
On Sunday, Democrats in the Minnesota House held a secret mass swearing-in ceremony. This action caused an unprecedented escalation in this legislative standoff, and Democrats must now defuse and de-escalate to preserve democracy.
This partnership needs to happen. It will be a chance to prove that democracy isn’t a talking point but a mutual commitment.
Avoiding the perils of inaction
Inaction on the controversy of HD 54A — denial of a new election — risks broader consequences: erosion of faith in the electoral process at a time when doubt has become common currency; damaging the legitimacy of the person taking office, hindering their capacity to represent this district with authority; and continued partisanship and legal sparring over the current result that would further alienate voters of all persuasions from participation and civic duty.
A fresh election would fall into neither of these traps but would provide a clean and decisive result that all sides would be willing to accept.
Learning from history
American democracy has survived because of its self-correcting mechanism. From resolving disputed elections to reforms enacted after scandals, our system endures because it adapts. Minnesota now has such a moment.
This call for a second election recalls other bipartisan cooperation following election controversies. HD 54A presents a similar opportunity to build confidence in Minnesota’s elections.
A sensible solution
Partisan critics will say having a special election will be costly and logistically complex. But what is the cost of allowing doubts to fester? What is the price for the erosion of public trust? By comparison, a special election’s financial and logistical burdens are small investments in preserving our democratic ideals.
This moment transcends partisan divides. It’s about choosing democracy over expediency, integrity over advantage and the common good over personal gain. My support for the bipartisan call for a new election in HD 54A is premised on a deep-seated belief that democracy cannot thrive without the trust of its citizens.
Tabke stands at a critical juncture where leadership transcends partisanship. With a razor-thin margin of just 14 votes separating him from Paul and the integrity of the results called into question by the destruction of 20 ballots, Tabke can take a stand prioritizing democracy above all else.
By refusing to serve under uncertainty, Tabke could demonstrate a profound commitment to the people of HD 54A, signaling that their trust in the electoral process matters more than any individual victory.
Should Tabke call for a special election, it would exemplify the selfless leadership voters in HD 54A deserve. This action would dispel doubt about the election’s outcome and set a powerful precedent for future leaders, showing that public service is about representing people, not clinging to power.
Such an extraordinary gesture would likely resonate deeply with the constituents of HD 54A, rewarding Tabke’s courage with lasting support while ensuring that whoever takes office can govern without the shadow of unresolved controversy.
Republicans and Democrats can lead on this together. By calling for a special election together, we guarantee that the next representative of House District 54A will serve with the complete confidence of their constituents.
Let this be the moment Minnesota shows the country that when controversy hits, we come together and stand by the principles that make us who we are.
The road forward is obvious. The moment to act is now. Let us opt for democracy.
Michael Brodkorb is the former deputy chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota. He lives in Eagan.
Michael Brodkorb
