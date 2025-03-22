The myth of the political mandate

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Political mandates are myths of the mind crafted by those who claim that they have them. Assertions of mandates are also powerful recipes for political disaster and overreach. This is the lesson already in the opening weeks of the Trump presidency. It was the problem when the DFL in Minnesota won its trifecta in 2022, and it also appears to be the problem among some Minneapolis City Council members on the side of a veto-override majority.
There is no official political science definition of what constitutes a political mandate. Some say it is winning office by a sizable percentage of the vote. Others would argue a mandate occurs when a political party captures electoral majorities. Or when it secures the trifecta of controlling both chambers of a legislative body such a Congress, the state Legislature or even a city council, as well as the chief executive office, such as president, governor or mayor. Some might even say a mandate exists if a legislative body can override executive vetoes, as in the case of Minneapolis.
One might be able to argue that a claim of a political mandate may have made sense or was politically palatable when American politics was not so polarized as it is now. But in an era of political polarization, one finds scant bipartisan legislation, little compromise, and a winner-take-all approach to politics. This is not good governance; it is tyranny of the majority.
Fewer than 50 years ago American political parties were what political scientists call coalitional. Within both the Republican and Democratic parties, one would find moderates, liberals and conservatives. Such a configuration made it possible to compromise across the aisles and to work together regardless of party differences. But from the 1970s up to the present, American parties have transformed themselves into ideological entities such that there is very little overlap in their political orientations.
Consider that in 1986 in Minnesota politics, a pro-life Democrat, Rudy Perpich, won the governorship, only to lose four years later to a pro-choice Republican, Arne Carlson. What are the chances that either party would produce this type of candidate now? This example speaks to the ideological sorting out of the major parties.
Claiming a political mandate now is no longer an argument about saying that a party has been given the opportunity to govern and move an agenda on behalf of all the people. Instead, it is based upon pushing an ideological agenda at the expense of what the other side believes. It is a claim for single-party rule.