The myth of the political mandate

In 2022, when the DFL achieved a trifecta, party leaders “vowed to govern with moderation” but governed as if they had a mandate and moved their political agenda with little or no input from the Republicans, such as when in the final hours of the 2024 session they rammed through a huge bill. Yet this trifecta had been achieved by the narrowest of margins. In 2022, flip 321 votes in Senate District 41 and the GOP had a 34-33 majority. Three Seats won by the DFL were by a margin of 2,215 votes. In the House, the DFL won three races by a combined 1,251 votes. Change fewer than 2,000 votes and the Republicans would have controlled the House and Senate.