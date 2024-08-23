The mysterious sheen that stretched over two miles of the Mississippi River this week has been identified, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says: The substance floating on top of the water was a lubricant used in the Coon Rapids Dam.
The mystery of the Mississippi River sheen has been solved
The state traced the source of the sheen to the Coon Rapids Dam.
At one point, the sheen spanned from Coon Rapids to Fridley and later reappeared in a smaller area. MPCA spokesman Michael Rafferty wrote in an email on Friday that the lubricant was “used within the hydraulic system at the Coon Rapids Dam at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.”
The lubricant in question is synthetic-oil based, nontoxic and safe to use in facilities that process food, according to a product description published by the manufacturer, Lubrizol. The discovery puts to rest a mystery that consumed environmental and health agencies for days, since the sheen was first reported on Tuesday afternoon. A second instance of possible pollution was discovered on Wednesday.
The sheen attracted significant attention because the drinking water intakes for the Minneapolis and St. Paul Regional Water Systems are both downstream from where the substance was spotted.
St. Paul turned off its intake and relied on other sources of water while the sheen was being investigated. It plans to reopen the pipe on Monday, and will also work to remove some lubricant that was sucked toward a chain of lakes the system uses to store water before it is treated, a spokeswoman wrote in an email.
Minneapolis briefly turned off its intake but turned it back on after adjusting it to use water from deeper in the river and adding extra filtration to its process.
Rafferty wrote that, “Additional drinking water samples have been taken and are being processed, but we do not expect them to indicate a concern for the safety of drinking water.”
Three Rivers Park District, which operates the Coon Rapids Dam, reported to the state on Thursday that it believed the leaking lubricant had caused the oil-slick-like shine.
“An inspection found that one of the valves [in a dam gate] failed, causing the release into the Mississippi River,” according to a report from the Minnesota Duty Officer, who takes calls reporting spills from around the state.
The Thursday morning report indicated the leak had stopped and that between 20 and 30 gallons of material had been spilled.
Previous testing had not provided any definitive answers but ruled out the possibility of a gasoline or oil spill.
More than a dozen colossal projects across mostly rural areas of the state could substantially boost Minnesota’s modest capacity for solar energy.