Twin Cities Suburbs

Possible contaminants spill in Mississippi River near Coon Rapids, Fridley

It is not yet confirmed what substance was making a sheen in the water or its total volume, officials said. The substance was prevented from entering Twin Cities drinking water sources, they said.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 21, 2024 at 4:03AM
573510448
The sheen of possible contaminants seen on the Mississippi River — pictured here in an archive photo — posed no immediate drinking water threat or public health threat, officials said. (ANTRANIK TAVITIAN • anto.tavitian@startribune.com/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) was responding Tuesday to a possible contaminant spill in the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities area.

The agency said a sheen — a shiny appearance on the water’s surface — was spotted on the river at 1 p.m. Tuesday. It has been blocked from entering drinking water sources for Minneapolis and St. Paul and Xcel Energy’s Riverside plant.

“There is no immediate drinking water threat or public health threat,” Fridley Fire Chief Maddison Zikmund said.

Andrea Cournoyer, a spokesperson for the MPCA, said it is not yet confirmed what substance was making the sheen or its total volume. An analysis of water samples is pending.

Zikmund said preliminary test results suggest the substance is not gasoline or a similar product.

“We’re at a loss here,” he said.

Racquel Vaske, the general manager for the St. Paul Regional Water Services, the water utility serving the city and suburbs, said the origin of the sheen is also unclear. But she emphasized that residents do not have to fear contamination in drinking water.

“It is not a concern for our customers,” she said. “There is no impact to them at this point, nor will there be.”

The sheen, first reported by the Fridley Fire Department, was seen from the Hwy. 610 bridge in Coon Rapids to a location in Fridley up to 2 miles downstream, Cournoyer said. It has since begun dissipating.

No other information was immediately available late Tuesday.

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

Possible contaminates spill in Mississippi River near Coon Rapids, Fridley

573510448

It is not yet confirmed what substance was making a sheen in the water or its total volume, officials said. The substance was prevented from entering Twin Cities drinking water sources, they said.

Twin Cities

Hennepin Board approves big raises for county attorney and sheriff, smaller boost for themselves

card image
Twin Cities

Charges: Unlicensed driver was impaired when he hit stalled car on Hwy. 36, killed child

card image