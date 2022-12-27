1. "Lost Ollie." There's a lot to love about this four-part series, especially when director Peter Ramsey cuts away from the human actors and focuses on his three animated toys, hitting the road to find acceptance. (Netflix)

Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung plays the older version of the character Sunja in “Pachinko.”

2. "Pachinko." This Korean drama is unlikely to become as popular as "Squid Game." But it deserves just as much attention. The series, which has the sweep and epic feel of "Roots," features a broad cast, including Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, beyond touching as the grandmother who has seen it all — and wants to see more. (Apple TV Plus)

3. "Stranger Things." After a three-year hiatus, this beloved series still delivers plenty of jolts. But it's best when it takes a break from monster hunting to reflect on such real teenage horrors as first crushes and high school bullies. (Netflix)

4. "Travelin' Band." A thorough history of Creedence Clearwater Revival would include a thick chapter on the band's ugly demise. This isn't that story. Instead, the filmmakers focus solely on the good times — which were great. (Netflix)

5. "Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues." Sacha Jenkins' documentary is the finest attempt since Ken Burns' "Jazz" to give Satchmo his due. Prepare to be blown away. (Apple TV Plus)

6. MSNBC's November election coverage. Rachel Maddow's quick wit and analyst Steve Kornacki's enthusiasm helped make some tense nights tolerable. (MSNBC)

7. "Peacemaker." John Cena plays the DC antihero Peacemaker in this series by writer/director James Gunn, who specializes in enlivening the action genre with dark humor. These warriors aren't the most capable avengers, but what they lack in qualifications they make up for in jokes. (HBO Max)

8. "Pam & Tommy." This drama about unintentional adult-film stars Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee has its tawdry moments, but it's only marginally interested in titillation. The creators get a much bigger kick out of celebrating the resilience of the former "Baywatch" star, played by Lily James. (Hulu)

9. "The Rehearsal." Those familiar with "Nathan for You" already know that Nathan Fielder is one of the oddest ducks in comedy. Figuring out whether his latest series is a social experiment or an elaborate prank is half the fun. (HBO)

Jerrod Carmichael in his “Rothaniel” stand-up special.

10. "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel." A brave, fascinating stand-up special in which the talented comic reveals he's gay. It's not your typical yuk fest — no one uses silence more effectively — but it could be the most moving hour of "comedy" since "Hannah Gadsby: Nanette." (HBO, HBO Max)