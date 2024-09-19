Emma Dalenberg stands out on the Twin Cities comedy scene and not just because of her youth and 6-foot stature.
The Minnesota Interview: Minneapolis comic Emma Dalenberg is ready to make it in New York
The fast-rising stand-up is jamming in a lot of Twin Cities gigs before the big move.
The 25-year-old comic has a loose, goofy delivery that suggests she just shared a joint backstage with Cheech & Chong. But she also has razor-sharp material that has made her one of the boldest truth-tellers on the local scene.
It’s a combination that could bode well for her when she makes the move to New York next month. Dalenberg chatted about her decision and influences as she prepared for a series of farewell shows, including Oct. 6 and Oct. 20 performances at Comedy Center Underground, appropriately dubbed “Bye Bye Dalenberg.”
Q: This isn’t the first time you’ve decided to relocate. What happened when you went to Germany?
A: I got into this program for young professionals who would be put up with host families. I hoped to turn that into a permanent stay. It didn’t end up going along with my plans. They placed me in Düsseldorf, a city with no stand-up scene. I had a semester at a university that had nothing related to what I wanted to do. And I was living in a mansion with a single old man.
Q: Was that as creepy as it sounds?
A: Honestly, yes. At that time in my life, I was not OK. It took me a long time to recover.
Q: At least you got the chance to perform in Europe. What memories stick out?
A: I was pretty nervous before my first show in Istanbul. Just walking on the street, I had never seen so many people in my life. And so many cats. I was flying out of Vienna, where they weren’t very responsive. In Austria, they laugh at about 25 percent of what other audiences would laugh at. But Istanbul was the most fun I had. They had the funniest comics I had seen in Europe.
Q: Who are the comics who have inspired you?
A: I love how goofy Adam Sandler is. I can really relate to Taylor Tomlinson because of her youth. Louis C.K. used to be my favorite comedian to listen to. He seemed like a good person who was processing the world as a bad person and that was kind of comforting.
Q: Can you still appreciate him after knowing about inappropriate acts in his personal life?
A: I don’t like his stand-up as much as I used to. It’s just really sad knowing how much his behavior affected other female comics. It’s hard enough to be doing this. But I still think he’s brilliant, and I’ll always credit him for being my first inspiration.
Q: Other than comedy, what inspires you?
A: I think if you’re going to be an entertainer, you should also go out and be entertained. I love live music, like International Reggae [All Stars] on Tuesdays at Bunkers. I especially like jazz. At one point, I was doing a jazz comedy show with trumpet player DeCarlo Jackson where comics would deliver jokes with musicians. They are so comfortable with people riffing.
Q: Who are some of your favorite jazz artists?
A: Nina Simone’s voice [was] insanely powerful. The local band room3 is one of my favorites.
Q: Besides the jazz scene, what are you most looking forward to checking out in New York?
A: I love the international aspect of it. I’ve seen quite a few cities, but New York is everything I’m looking for. I’m pretty excited about living in Queens and checking out the international markets, hearing all different kinds of languages.
Q: What will you miss most about Minnesota?
A: The sense of community is so strong, especially in comedy. I kind of know everybody. That’s impossible in New York.
Q: What’s your goal? Where do you want to be in five years?
A: I want to be a regular at Comedy Cellar. But I’m trying to stop setting goals. I just want to get better and not be super-stressed out. The childhood dream would be to get on “Saturday Night Live.” And I want to act in a superhero movie. I think I’d be a bad guy that ends up being a hero in the end.
The Minnesota Interview is a new feature in which we dive deep into the personal side of public figures with special ties to our region and readers.
