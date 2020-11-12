Augusta, Ga.

Walked six holes with Bryson DeChambeau, and he's now made the turn at even-par.

Getting there was an adventure.

He hit two perfect shots on No. 10, his first hole, but barely missed a six-foot birdie putt.

He hit a big hook on 11, found the ball in the woods and saved par.

After a convention par at 12, he blocked his driver on the par-5 13th behind a tree, tried to hit a hook around the tree and wound up in the bushes to the left of the 13th green. He took a drop, flubbed a chip and made 7.

But he birdied 15 and 16 to get back to even and is now on the first hole, his 10th of the day.

Lee Westwood - once the greatest player to never win a major - leads a five-under and Paul Casey is at 4-under.

Former Gopher Erik Van Rooyen tees off at 1:15 Central.

Here's the Masters leaderboard