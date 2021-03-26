The Traveler: Trudi Juncker of Minneapolis

A lion stalks the grasslands of the Moremi Game Reserve in Botswana. On a game drive through the reserve, Juncker captured the moment from the tour vehicle — a "lucky point-and-shoot" — with her Nikon Coolpix B500. "I like the beautiful silhouette of the lion as he quietly disappears into the tall grasses," Juncker wrote. The drive was part of an REI tour of southern Africa in the summer of 2019. "Place a trip like this one on your bucket list," Juncker advises. "It was unforgettable. The trip included visits to Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa. We saw hundreds of animals in several game reserves, many of them up close and personal."

