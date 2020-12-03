The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The University at Albany men's and women's basketball programs are on a temporary pause from team activities due to presumptive positive tests among individuals associated with both programs' Tier 1 group.

Tier 1 individuals include coaches, athletes, team managers, athletic trainers, and support staff. They are tested three times a week in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Further testing and contact tracing are being conducted to determine the length of the pause and whether any additional measures are necessary.