Ben Goessling joins Michael Rand for a breakdown of the Vikings' promotion of Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator. Sorry to those who crave a Kirk Cousins trade; this move signals that the Vikings are trying to maximize Cousins in 2021, not send him away.

We also debut a new segment "Where's the money, Brzezinski?" — a deep look at the Vikings' salary cap.Plus: MLB is messing with the ball again; sports gambling explained! And a new Vikings mock draft.

