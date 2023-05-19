Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts by acknowledging that sometimes we try to make sports more complicated than they really are. What was wrong with the Lynx last season that caused them to miss the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade? Well, they were missing arguably their best player, Napheesa Collier, for almost the entire season. Now that she's back, will the narrative change in 2023?

7:00: Rand is joined by Vikings writer and podcaster Matthew Coller of Purple Insider. Coller recently completed a book about the football stats and data site Pro Football Focus called "Football is a Numbers Game," which tells the origin of PFF and how it has grown into being such an indispensable tool for teams and fans.

39:00: The Twins are suddenly stealing bases.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports