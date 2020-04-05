Q: What happened to "The Good Fight"? It had some of the characters from "The Good Wife." It was on last fall for a few episodes and then disappeared. I thought the story line was really good and would love to see more of it.

A: "The Good Fight," successor to "The Good Wife," has had some airings on the CBS broadcast network. But the main TV home for "Good Fight" is CBS All Access, a subscription streaming service. Three seasons have been shown there since 2017 and a fourth begins on All Access on April 9.

What happened to That Boy?

Q: I have a question about Ted Bessell, who was Marlo Thomas' boyfriend on "That Girl" and in two delightful episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Is he alive? I certainly hope so.

A: Unfortunately, Bessell died in 1996 from an aortic aneurysm. He was 57. Bessell did have a good career as an actor and a director. Nominated for an Emmy once as an actor on "That Girl," his work directing and producing "The Tracey Ullman Show" led to more nominations, including sharing an "Ullman" win for best variety, music or comedy program in 1989. That said, his career also had a show he called a mistake even while he was acting in it: the 1972 sitcom "Me and the Chimp," which has been ranked among the worst TV shows of all time.

