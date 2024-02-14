It's official: "The Golden Bachelorette" is in the works.

After the success of "The Golden Bachelor," ABC-TV announced Saturday that it is making the long-rumored spinoff with a woman as its lead. But the network hasn't revealed the bigger question — who will that lead be?

Many Minnesotans are rooting for Minneapolis fitness maven Leslie Fhima, who ended "The Golden Bachelor" as the runner-up and a fan favorite. But the hit show, which featured daters in their 60s and 70s, also launched several of her fellow contestants to fame, including Susan Noles, Faith Martin and Ellen Goltzer, whose names have all been raised.

"Additional details surrounding the series, including cast details, will be announced at a later date," ABC-TV said in a press release.

Fhima, reached Wednesday, declined to comment.

The show will air this fall.

This month, Fhima appeared on the cover of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, holding a martini and toasting her "squad." It's not the first time she's graced that magazine; as its cover star in 1983, she rocked a pink leotard and talked about the local fitness scene.

Then, she was helming Leslie's Shape Shop in the basement of Dayton's. These days, the 65-year-old is leading fitness retreats in Costa Rica and classes in local studios.