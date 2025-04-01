From Opinion: The Germans have ways of making you talk — and shut up

For a 66-year-old retiree from the northern state of Lower Saxony in Germany, it seemed obvious that “aiming high” (or actually too high) was what had caused Baerbock to be stuck in a childlike, attention-seeking state of mind. And therefore he joked that “Annalena will never grow up because she hit the ceiling too often when she was bouncing up and down on her trampoline as a kid.” He loved his line so much that he recently typed it in the contact form of Baerbock’s foreign office website and hit “send.” The answer to his message came within days — breathtakingly fast for a German government agency. It was a letter from the district court that slapped a penalty of 800 euros on him “for violating Annalena Baerbock’s honor.” Since the defendant’s monthly pension was just 1,500 euros before taxes, the court’s offer to swap the fine for a 10-day prison sentence must have looked really attractive to him.