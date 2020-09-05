What: the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs, Louisville • When: Saturday, post time 6:02 p.m. • TV: Ch. 11, begins at 1:30 p.m.

Starting in 1931, the Kentucky Derby became the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. And since 1946, the country's most famous race had been held on the first Saturday in May. The pandemic wiped out both traditions in one stroke, causing a four-month delay that places Saturday's Run for the Roses in between the Belmont Stakes and Preakness.

The 146th Derby will have 16 entries, the smallest field since 2003. The only spectators allowed at Churchill Downs will be horse owners and essential personnel. "My Old Kentucky Home'' will still be played as horses walk onto the track, but it will be preceded by a moment of silence, a nod to the protests for racial justice that will be held outside Churchill's gates.

This year's Derby will be different, no doubt. But as twilight falls over the Twin Spires, expect to see a familiar scene: one horse, standing alone, with a blanket of roses draped over his shoulders.

At Canterbury Park: A limited number of tickets are available to watch and wager on a simulcast of the Derby-day card. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance at canterburypark.com. The track also is offering curbside walk-up wagering.

The field: The field will look different than it would have in May. Several early favorites have been sidelined by injuries or poor form, while new contenders have emerged. The defections also opened the door for multiple long shots to make it in.

Belmont winner Tiz the Law is 3-5 on the morning line, the shortest-priced Derby favorite since 1989. He will break from post 17, flanked by second choice Honor A.P. (5-1) in post 16 and third choice Authentic (8-1) in post 18. Seven horses are 50-1.

Finnick the Fierce scratched on Friday, joining King Guillermo and Art Collector as late withdrawals.

Tiz terrific: Tiz the Law romped to victory in the Belmont Stakes — which led off the Triple Crown on June 20, at a reduced distance of 1⅛ miles — and last month's Travers Stakes at the Derby distance of 1¼ miles. He has won six of seven career races, including all four this year.

NBC analyst Jerry Bailey called Tiz the Law "almost invincible,'' adding "he very well could win the Triple Crown this year.'' Should Tiz the Law prevail Saturday, he could capture the Crown in the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Sound of silence: After announcing last month that 23,000 spectators would be admitted to Churchill Downs on Derby day, track officials changed their minds nine days later and will not allow fans. One upside to the quiet: trainers won't have to worry about how their horses will react to the crush and the noise from 155,000 spectators.

Unrest in Louisville: Outside the track, people will be making their voices heard. Tensions remain high in Louisville over the killing of Breonna Taylor during a police raid on her apartment in March, and protests are expected around the city on Derby day. Several groups of protesters and counterprotesters have planned events near Churchill Downs.

