The Eagles apparently decided even their rescheduled St. Paul dates in October 2020 were taking it to the limit. Their two-night stand at Xcel Energy Center has now been moved again to a full year later, Oct. 1 and 2, 2021.

Fans with tickets to the original April 3-4 concerts in St. Paul can still use them on the new makeup dates. Ticket-holders looking for refunds — many of whom logged onto Ticketmaster Friday morning for the May 1 start of Live Nation’s new refund policy — should have a 30-day window to ask for their money back now that the newer new dates are set.

A note on the Eagles’ website pointed to livenation.com/refund for more information. The concert giant, which owns Ticketmaster, is offering 150 percent credit toward future ticket purchases. With many Eagles seats topping $300, that could amount to a lot of credit.

Live Nation also started a new program called Hero Nation that always fans to donate tickets to health-care workers.

With newcomers Vince Gill and Deacon Frey joining the lineup after co-leader Glenn Frey’s passing, the reborn Eagles still plan to tour with a symphony and perform the “Hotel California” album in full in 2021. Shows in Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco were also moved to 2021 after being postponed this spring and summer due to the coronavirus.

