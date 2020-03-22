Finally, the Eagles have postponed their Hotel California 2020 Tour, including April 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
In a short post dated March 21 on eagles.com, the band said it will reschedule the dates at a later time.
There was no word about a process for refunds.
The post simply concluded:
“This is complicated, so we ask for your patience and understanding. Meanwhile, stay safe.”
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
