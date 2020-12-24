I moved to Minnesota in 1975 because of my love for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the outdoors. It was always a dream to have a cabin somewhere near the BWCA. After my wife and I married in 1985, we began to look and found a perfect piece of property on Caribou Lake in Cook County not far from the BWCA.

We built a log cabin and since have added a wood-burning sauna and a garage with a loft. Our sons were infants when we built the cabin and have grown up fishing, hiking, roasting s'mores over campfires and just hanging out at "the cabin." It has given us years of wonderful memories both summer and winter and promises even more. It is a special place for our family.

Fred Morris (and Connie Noterman), Minneapolis